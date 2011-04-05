FxFactory Powered PHYX Keyer 2.0 Raises The Bar On Keying In Final Cut Pro, Motion, And After Effects

Noise Industries and PHYX Inc. amp up popular keying plug-in pack with three new keying plug-ins for increased keying accuracy, speed and control

Boston, MA –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, and development partner PHYX Inc. are pleased to bring the VFX community PHYX Keyer 2.0 for the FxFactory® platform. PHYX Keyer 2.0 is an amplified collection of keying plug-ins designed to work inside Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. PHYX Keyer 2.0 is GPU-accelerated for speed increases of up to 300% and introduces three new professional-quality plug-ins to the existing pack; Composite Matcher, FastKeyer, and MatteFuse. Version 2.0 contains highly optimized, award-winning tools to create seamless and realistic composites, repair uneven green/blue screens, create and manipulate mattes, neutralize green/blue spill, and match background color and edge lighting.

“PHYX Keyer has been a very popular plug-in collection for our FxFactory users – we are excited to finally bring them an updated version with even more keying capabilities,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “Version 2.0’s new features – along with its updates – present users with enhanced accuracy, speed and control during the keying process. The user interface remains simple and easy-to-use, but the results have dramatically improved. We look forward to a continued partnership with PHYX Inc., as well as future updates to our keying plug-in collection.”

PHYX Keyer 2.0 Features

PHYX Keyer 2.0 introduces 3 new keying plug-ins that help create and refine keys using the most efficient algorithms for a variety of shooting conditions. PHYX Keyer 2.0 includes a variety of highlights:

■ NEW Composite Matcher: Enables users to correctly match color and tone of backgrounds, making composites even more realistic.

■ NEW FastKeyer: Contains all the basic tools needed to perform keys quickly and efficiently. It contains chroma reconstruction technology to accurately key 4:2:2 or 4:1:1 footage, RGB Keyer, Despill, and LightWrap plug-ins within one simple interface.

■ NEW MatteFuse: Allows users to combine mattes to create the ultimate matte for each element. Input multiple mattes or masks – up to 8 – with full control over inverting, Luma scaling, and application method (minimum or maximum). Combine holdout masks and garbage mattes with multiple key results to create complex compound mattes.

■ NEW ‘Edges’ Mode in Despill: Process only the edges of the keyed element. Prevents Despill from removing green or blue within the foreground element, allowing full control of the areas to despill. Despill now also contains multiple algorithms for processing blue and green.

■ NEW RGB Keyer Method: The Keyer plug-in now contains an extremely accurate RGB Keyer method algorithm for extracting precise keys.

■ NEW LightWrap: The LightWrap plug-in is now more powerful with increased speed and control.

Availability and Pricing of PHYX Keyer 2.0

PHYX Keyer 2.0 is available now as a FREE upgrade for existing customers. For new customers, PHYX Keyer 2.0 is available for $299 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A trial version is also included with the FxFactory 2.1.6 installer.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free 15-day trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Its principles have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, PHYX Inc. brought its first collection of tools to the public.

PHYX Inc. continues to create its visual effects tools with the involvement and guidance of professionals from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA Digital, Digital Domain, Sony Imageworks, Pixar, and other studios. To learn more, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

