Matrox Convert DVI Now with Support for Windows 7 and an Advanced Set-up Mode for 50fps Broadcast

Matrox Video Products Group today announced new features for Matrox Convert DVI, an SD/ HD SDI scan converter with genlock priced at just $995 US. Matrox Convert DVI lets broadcasters easily and economically take the computer-based content that is quickly becoming a key part of the nightly news to air. It’s ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists’ mobile phone videos. New features in release 2.0 include support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit operating systems) and an advanced set-up mode that lets users configure Convert DVI with 50 Hz EDIDs (Extended Display Identification Data) to maximize output quality for 50fps broadcast.

“European broadcasters asked us to find a way to compensate for the 60Hz default frame rate of GPUs so they too could benefit from the feature set, quality, and ease-of-use of Matrox Convert DVI,” said Daniel Maloney, Matrox technical marketing manager. “In release 2.0 we are giving them tools to allow their GPUs to render an output at a frame rate ideally suited for conversion to 50fps for broadcast.”

Matrox Convert DVI will be demonstrated at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam, September 10-14, on the Matrox stand 7.B29.

Key features of Matrox Convert DVI

• DVI-D input up to 1920 x 1200

• Digital outputs: HD/SD SDI

• Analog outputs: HD/SD analog component, S-Video, and composite

• SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock with timing offset controls

• Simultaneous analog and digital video output

• Stereo audio input can be embedded into the SDI output signal

• Realtime HD to SD hardware downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion

• Region-of-interest output support

• Can operate as a stand-alone appliance

• Advanced features such as an anti-flicker filter, underscan mode, customizable presets, and password protection

Price and availability

Matrox Convert DVI, priced at $995 US (₤649, €799) not including local taxes, is available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. The 2.0 software release is now available free of charge to registered users from the Matrox website.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada.