FSR To Sponsor Industry Concert At InfoComm 2011 Featuring Drunk Unkles

EVENT SUPPORTS NSCA EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR will sponsor the InfoComm concert that promises to rock the house. The charity event, to be held on June 16th from 9-11 at B.B. King’s Restaurant and Blues Club, will feature the industry’s own blues band - Drunk Unkles - and will raise money for the NSCA Education Foundation. FSR, long time patron of both the band and the cause, is demonstrating its support by serving as a Bronze Sponsor.

“I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of working with the Unkles as an individual and as a representative of FSR for over two decades,” stated Jan Sandri, FSR president. “They’re not only a hugely talented group, but their generosity has helped escalate the industry’s level of quality.”

Established in 1999, The NSCA Education Foundation is a non-profit organization created to support the initiatives for the future growth of the commercial electronic systems industry through educational opportunities. The Foundation strives to help current industry professionals and attract new and qualified candidates through educational programs, training and financial assistance.

“The NSCA Education Foundation is a valuable resource for individuals maintaining and pursuing careers in our industry. We are delighted to make programs and training available through our support and contributions," Sandri added.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

