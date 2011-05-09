Utah Scientific Graphics Station Now Supports CGS Newschief

Partnership Benefits Viewers and Local TV Stations

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 9, 2011 -- Utah Scientific's new GS-4000 graphics station can now receive automated real-time data feeds and local content updates from CGS's Newschief system as a result of a strategic partnership between Utah Scientific and CGS Infographics Automation. Utah Scientific's GS-4000 works with its own MC-4000 master control switcher to support graphics, including fixed text, multiple text crawls, still and animated logos, snipes, and time-and-temperature displays. Integrated with CGS Newschief, the Utah Scientific graphics station automates the often labor-intensive task of collecting data from multiple sources and merging it with graphics for on-air display.

"Our alliance with CGS benefits two groups first and foremost: TV stations and viewers," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "For the station, it solves what can be a vexing problem -- quickly getting accurate, updated information to air. For viewers, it means that information is there when you want it and can be relied on, whether it's a school closure on a snowy day, results from the countywide soccer tournament, or a breaking news story from overseas."

The CGS Newschief Data Feed is a centralized source of automated headlines, weather, sports scores and statistics, lottery results, stock prices, and market indices. CGS can also provide Newschief software to facilitate the collection of local information such as school closings, high-school sports, and election returns.

"Newschief is a single source that enables broadcasters to deliver reliable, relevant, hyper-local information to their audience," said Bryan Mullins, partner at CGS. "Combined with Utah Scientific's cost-effective GS-4000 platform, it provides broadcasters with a turnkey solution to engage and inform their viewers."

About CGS Infographics Automation

Since 1996, CGS has provided turnkey lower-third display solutions for broadcast television, cable, and corporate clients. CGS "tickers" are being utilized by clients around the world to display broadcast quality graphics with up-to-the-minute news, weather, elections, sports, financials, school closings, time, temperature, interactive content, snypes, and logo insertion. Combined with data from the CGS NEWSCHIEF Wire Feed, clients have one solution for all their ticker needs. CGS also offers design, development and integration for any custom display project. The company's design team has developed cutting-edge displays for both network and local affiliates. CGS services include graphic design, project management, installation, integration, and support.

About Utah Scientific

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

