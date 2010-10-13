BOINX ENGINEERS ROLL OUT FOTOMAGICO 3.6: CREATIVE STORYTELLING AT IT’S FINEST

Award-winning slideshow generator sports new iMediaBrowser 2 integration with added Flickr support; FotoMagico Remote iPhone app now available for just $4.99

Puchheim, Germany – October 13, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning developer of iPhone and Mac software for creative people, announces exciting updates to its popular FotoMagico slideshow generator, including iMediaBrowser 2 integration, updated Flickr support and a consumer-friendly FotoMagico Remote price reduction to boot. The sleek new iMediaBrowser 2 framework and interface sports expanded media libraries support for quick and efficient media browsing and locating capabilities, as well as added support for Flickr browsing directly within the application. A new “Linked to Slides” audio option provides users with the ability to link audio and soundtrack to specific slides, or allows it to move throughout the entire show. In addition, users can now purchase the FotoMagico Remote iPhone app for only $4.99 USD (from $19.99 USD). With two Apple Design Awards under its belt, FotoMagico continues to impress users in version 3.6 with significant product updates and enhancements for superior storytelling results.

“With each new product update, we strive to create a more user-friendly, technically-sound tool for creative expression. Customer feedback and user suggestions drive our updates and fuel the team’s creative ingenuities in the studio,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. "FotoMagico 3.6 boasts some significant updates and enhancements under the hood. iMediaBrowser lays the foundation for integrating more media libraries, beginning with Flickr, which is available with this release. With version 3.6 we also looked at the workflow and began to enhance the slideshow creation process. You can now link or unlink audio to specific slides, which means that it will move with the slide in the timeline or remain independent of the slide depending on the setting. This new feature was a popular user-request that makes a lot of sense. We are looking forward to our users sharing more of their creative expressions with us."

Winner of multiple Apple Design Awards, FotoMagico 3.6 boasts an impressive array of new high-quality features and product enhancements for animating and fine-tuning the visual aspects of still images. FotoMagico 3.6 feature highlights include:

• NEW Integration with iMediaBrowser

Images, movies and audio panels are now powered by iMediaBrowser and sport a sleek new look. Browse and locate media files quickly and more efficiently.

• NEW Flickr Support

iMediaBrowser 2 integration allows users to browse the Flickr catalog directly within FotoMagico for easy use of accessible Flickr images in their slideshows.

• NEW “Linked to Slides” Audio Option

New audio feature gives users the option to link audio or soundtrack items to specific slides. Choose whether or not an audio item should move with slides above it, or stay put on one specific slide for a more customized show. Users can Link audio tracks with comparable slides for professionally timed and perfectly synced results.

Version 3.6 also comes complete with a variety of product enhancements and bug fixes for a more streamlined workflow and expanded customization capabilities. Improved reliability of the plug-in installation in the setup assistant makes video editing with FotoMagico a breeze, while a new 27” Cinema Display option in the New Document assistant displays your slideshows in a “big” new way. Slideshows exported to YouTube can now be up to 15 minutes long, compared to the previous 10-minute length, while exporting slideshows to your iPad takes half the time with added support for the Elgato turbo.264 HD stick.

About FotoMagico

FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner-Up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner-Up 2006,” is a unique storytelling tool for digital photographers and video editors. Available for use at home, in the classroom or professional realm, FotoMagico allows you to create customized slideshows, mixing photos with movies, audio and unique titles, and export directly to the Web or to any common QuickTime movie format to work with files in iMovie®, Final Cut Pro®, Motion® or After Effects®. The gold standard for animating still images, FotoMagico produces pristine-quality slideshows, bringing your photos to life and ensuring your audiences will never fall asleep again.

Availability and Pricing

FotoMagico 3.6 Pro (including PhotoPresenter 4) is available today for $149 USD. A multi-license package is also available for $269 USD. For all purchase options, see boinx.com/fotomagico/buy.

The update to FotoMagico 3.6 is free of charge for existing FotoMagico 3.x owners at their current license levels. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. Existing FotoMagico 2.x owners at their current license levels can upgrade to FotoMagico 3.6 Pro for $89 USD. For all update and upgrade options, see boinx.com/fotomagico/homevspro.

Commercial multi-user license discounts are available upon request.

For more information on FotoMagico or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#fotomagico.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

