Digital Rapids Expands StreamZ, StreamZHD and StreamZ Live Encoder Families

September 9, 2010 -- IBC 2010, Amsterdam, Stand 7.G41: Digital Rapids has debuted new models in the company's StreamZ, StreamZHD and StreamZ Live families of top-quality, multi-format video and audio encoding solutions. New models of the award-winning StreamZ and StreamZHD studio encoding systems and StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder incorporate Digital Rapids' powerful new Flux capture and pre-processing hardware. Digital Rapids is also offering IBC attendees a preview of the new StreamZ Live IP encoder, which delivers the benefits of the StreamZ Live family in a dedicated model for transcoding live IP-based inputs.

Powered by Flux

New StreamZ, StreamZHD and StreamZHD Live ABR models powered by the Flux hardware are available in digital-only and digital/analog input configurations. Digital models of StreamZ based on the Flux hardware feature standard definition SDI input, while digital/analog models offer the same capabilities plus analog component, S-Video and composite video; analog audio; and AES digital audio inputs. The new Flux-based StreamZHD and StreamZHD Live ABR models include similar input capabilities plus HD-SDI and upcoming dual-link HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video input support, plus HD analog component video on the digital/analog version. Robust source signal handling maintains continuity across irregularities or disruptions in incoming signals.

StreamZ and StreamZHD are the industry's most comprehensive encoding solutions, delivering high-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding, transcoding and live streaming in versatile turnkey configurations. StreamZ and StreamZHD seamlessly support the transformation of content for live and on-demand multi-platform distribution opportunities and file-based workflows with simultaneous output in multiple formats.

StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content with superior quality and performance for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies. Building on Digital Rapids' long-standing simultaneous output abilities, StreamZHD Live ABR can create all of the multiple output streams required for adaptive bit rate delivery in a single system. StreamZHD Live ABR supports adaptive streaming technologies including HTTP Dynamic Streaming and RTMP Dynamic Streaming to Adobe(r) Flash(r) Player (including support for the newly-announced Flash Media Server 4); adaptive HTTP streaming to Apple(r) iPhone(r) and iPad(tm); and Microsoft(r) IIS Smooth Streaming.

Inputting IP

The new StreamZ Live IP encoder, being shown as a technology preview at IBC, delivers the flexible, top-quality encoding and streaming capabilities of StreamZ Live for workflows using live IP-based Transport Stream sources. Single and multi-program Transport Stream inputs are supported, with input stream selection integrated within StreamZ Live IP's software interface. StreamZ Live IP supports a comprehensive selection of standard and optional output formats including H.264, VC-1, MPEG-2 and more for devices ranging from set-top boxes and PCs to mobile phones.

"The new Flux-powered models of our encoders combine the proven benefits of these solutions with an array of new input options for both established and emerging signal formats," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Meanwhile, StreamZ Live IP will let users working with IP-based input sources directly take advantage of the power, flexibility and robust management capabilities of the StreamZ Live encoding family without the need for external decoders."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions for transforming and delivering media is being showcased in booth number 7.G41 at the IBC 2010 exhibition in Amsterdam.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.