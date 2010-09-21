UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO’S HISTORIC ‘THE ALBANY STREET STUDIO’ UPGRADES WITH SSL C200 HD CONSOLE

C200 HD Brings Professional-Level Experience to Multiple Degree Programs

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – University of Otago has installed a 64-fader Solid State Logic C200 HD Digital Production Console with two remote Stage Boxes in the historic The Albany Street Studio complex. Built in 1968 by the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation, The Albany Street Studio was a classic BBC No. 2 studio acoustic design intended for recording a full orchestra. The introduction of the C200 brings advanced recording capabilities to the acoustically perfected room, giving University of Otago students a real-world educational opportunity. The C200 HD is used with Alpha Link, Delta Link and an X-Rack with two G Series and two VHD mic preamps.

“After extensive research into available consoles, the C200 was selected because of its high level features, SSL’s excellent reputation for building quality products and the level of support SSL provides – a must for an installation in New Zealand,” says Stephen Stedman, music technician, Department of Music, University of Otago. “The C200 is used in our Music Performance programs covering undergraduate recorded performance assessments, postgraduate diploma recorded performance (album production) projects, Masters and Doctorate composition/recorded performance projects (album production) and academic staff projects for performance based research and commercial use.”

The C200 services recording in the 110 square meter (1,100 sq. ft.) main studio. Capture is through both Pro Tools® and Logic Pro® DAW systems. Eight and 16-track tape is also used for transcribing important recordings for remix/re-release.

“The C200 provides us with a traditional analog-like work surface,” explains Stedman. “It moves us away from clicking inside the box to working on a control surface that is familiar and provides excellent productivity. Students recording on the C200 are getting a high-end studio experience which prepares them for a future in the music industry.”

The main studio is augmented by two smaller studio suites, Studios One and Two, which allows projects to be completed using any combination of studio spaces. SSL Stage Boxes can be located in a variety of rooms where, for example, drums could be set up in a smaller room instead of the Main Studio. Otago is establishing remote fibre links to the main concert hall (Marama Hall) and the performance theatre (Allen Hall) for remote recording of western art music and plays.

“The C200 offers opportunities for us to research and experiment with remote recording using the fibre links,” continues Stedman. “The console provides a huge array of inputs, outputs and routing options for incredible versatility and flexibility. In May, New Zealand Music Month, we produced five broadcasts of local bands which went to air live on the local student radio station. We have also hosted live concerts in the studio which were recorded and videotaped for broadcast/podcast/DVD. Having the C200 is really a dream come true for the University and it definitely puts us on the map for educational and commercial uses. The music world of today is comprised of overlapping media and technologies and new music professionals will need a plurality of skill-sets to make their mark. The C200 helps to provide our students with those skill-sets.”

