Nevion to showcase 3G video routers with optical interfaces at NAB

Continuing the evolution of the market’s first compact router, Nevion introduces additional configurations and data routing

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, April 5, 2010 – The VikinX series from Nevion (formerly Network /VPG), a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, adds a digital video router with optical interfaces, new 3G solutions, and expandable, ported data router at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2010 at booth #N4624 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 12-15.

“VikinX routers of all types enjoy a worldwide reputation as highly reliable, flexible and cost-effective,” said Nils B. Sannes, director of product management for Nevion’s VikinX family of routers. “As the inventor of compact routing solutions, we’ve built upon our success and responded to the needs of customers with even more advanced and flexible routing solutions that work across networks.”

At NAB, Nevion will be highlighting a group of SL-3GHD video routers with both electrical and optical interfaces supporting 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI. With the high bit rate demands of 3G and coaxial cable no longer an option due to jitter, optical interfaces enable broadcasters to rely on broadcast quality transmissions over longer distances.

Nevion also introduces 16 new size options in its Sublime SL-3GHD128128, the industry’s most powerful and ‘greenest’ compact router. Providing flexible, reliable and affordable routing of 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals there are now 16 configurations possible, ranging in size from 32 x 32 up to 128 x 128, without changing any hardware. Ideal for users requiring a range of configurations, the routers also fully integrate with Nevion’s Multicon control system.

Offering a highly flexible and economical solution, the SL-D32P is now expandable to 128 ports using TDM technology. It features RS-422 for machine control, and connects up to four routers to form 32-/64-/96-/128 port configurations.

Nevion’s multi-rate, modular HD/SD-SDI routers are now 3G compliant, featuring DVB-ASI, MADI and AES-3id all in one frame. The largest frame can also accommodate up to four Flashlink modules for frame synchronization, up/down/cross conversion, audio embedding, channel swap and de-embedding, optical transport and line truncation.

“It’s tough to compete with Nevion in the routing category,” commented Eugene Keane, president, Nevion North America. “We’ve maintained a steadfast commitment to advancing our leadership in this area, and to creating the most future-proof, powerful, and space- and resource-efficient routers in the marketplace.”

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control.

