Chellomedia's DMC Deploys Pilat Media's IBMS Version 6

LONDON -- June 15, 2010 -- Pilat Media, the leading global supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that the Digital Media Centre (DMC) has expanded its deployment of the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) by migrating to the .NET-based IBMS version 6.

Owned by Chellomedia, the DMC is one of Europe's leading providers of channel playout services, TV distribution, and content delivery. It now operates around 40 channels under the IBMS framework and will be leveraging several version 6 features to accelerate the launch of new channels, offer its media customers Just-In-Time workflows, and ensure accurate, quality output in a tightly integrated environment incorporating multiple customers, channels, and languages.

"As we've grown our business and taken on increasingly complex workflows, IBMS has grown with us. The new features available in version 6, including the ability to customize your own workflows and reports, enable us to offer our customers improved service and quality," said Robin Kroes, vice president of operations, commercial and corporate development at the DMC. "Also, the tight integration between the IBMS media management and scheduling modules is helping us improve efficiency and reduce the cost of quality assurance, therefore driving down our own pricing. This is especially true for customers operating across Europe who require low-cost support for different languages, whether dubbing or subtitling."

IBMS supports the DMC's data and broadcast center, which provides a full range of highly integrated broadcast services for channel production, origination, and distribution. With multichannel playout, post-production, connectivity, on-demand services, and channel management, the company offers end-to-end facilities from concept to delivery, supporting almost any multilanguage, multiterritory television broadcast requirement for European and global clients.

"Chellomedia's DMC is one of Europe's most comprehensive media companies, and the input we've received from the company over the years has been instrumental in the development of our IBMS system," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "Clients, like the DMC, who are at the forefront of the digital media revolution are continually pushing the envelope, challenging us to devise new ways of improving and extending the ways they can do business -- a challenge we are always delighted to meet."

# # #

About DMC

The Digital Media Centre (DMC) is one of Europe's leading providers of channel playout services, TV distribution, and content delivery for new media applications. The Amsterdam-based advanced digital media facility specializes in multilingual and multiplatform broadcasting in standard and high definition.

The DMC currently transmits 60 channels across continental Europe, the U.K., Middle East, Asia, and South Africa including National Geographic Television, E! Entertainment, MGM, History Channel, Extreme Sports Channel, Zone Reality, Playboy, and others.

The DMC is owned by Chellomedia, the European content division of Liberty Global, Inc. and a leading international media company and distributor of channels, content, and video services.

For more information please visit www.digitalmediacentre.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multi-platform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

ENDS