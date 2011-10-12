Gepco® International Debuts New Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® Active Products at CCW 2011

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12, 2011 — Gepco International (CCW Booth #1149), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to introduce its expanded Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® line of fiber optic transport products at the Content and Communications World Show (CCW) October 12-13, 2011. Strengthening its partnership with MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, Gepco will offer four additions to its line of fiber optic transport products made by MultiDyne including the LiGHTBoX™ Weather-Tight Portable Fiber Field Acquisition System, GP-2000, GP-2500 and the GP-GE1000.

All products in the Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® line are designed to convert an electrical signal to an optical one, allowing for much longer transmission distances, lower total weight of cabling and significant cost savings.

Built for field and harsh-environment applications, the GP-LB1400 LiGHTBoX™ is a weather-tight, portable fiber field acquisition system with multiple fiber transport solutions within one rugged case. The standard configuration includes fiber transport for video (HD-SDI and composite), audio (including mic level), data and intercom and provides easy-access side-panel connections. The LiGHTBoX can be linked via tactical fiber cable to a mobile truck, control room or even another LiGHTBoX. With its sturdy, weather-tight case and power monitoring system for AC or battery operation, the GP-LB1400 LiGHTBoX is ideal for ENG, sports, military and any field application where battery powered equipment is required.

Created for applications that demand high-quality video (12 bit), audio (24 bit) and data transmission over long distances, the GP-2000 and GP-2500 operate over a single fiber. The GP-2000, with a transmitter and receiver version, supports one composite video, six audio and two simplex data channels, while the GP-2500, a transceiver, supports one bi-directional composite video, eight bi-directional audio and two duplex data channels. Applications for the GP-2000 and GP-2500 include links from studio to transmitter (STL), studio to studio, studio to CATV head-end, common carrier, RBOC Telco circuits, distance learning and back-haul feeds from special events. Both the GP-2000 and GP-2500 support the NTSC, PAL and SECAM standards.

Also operating over one fiber, the GP-GE1000 is a transceiver for the fiber transport of Ethernet data converting 10/100/1000Base-TX to 1000Base-SX/LX. The GP-GE1000 offers full or half-duplex operation with an RJ-45 and LC optical interface. Depending on your specific network needs, two units will automatically tailor themselves to convert speed or duplex when auto-negotiation is selected.

“The four new additions make Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® a truly robust line of active fiber optic products allowing Gepco to further provide complete solutions to the broadcast and pro A/V markets,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco® Brand Products.

Also included in the Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® line, the GP-3GSB, GP-1500, GP-3000 and GP-3500 provide fiber transport of HD-SDI video signals, while the GP-HDMI and GP-6000 provide fiber transport for HDMI and DVI respectively.

The Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® name reflects the continued commitment of both companies to work together, and most products in the line are backed by MultiDyne’s seven-year warranty.

