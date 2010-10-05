Vimsoft to Feature Scheduler at CCW 2010

Plan to visit Vimsoft in booth #1153 in the HD World section of the Content & Communications World expo at the Javits Center in New York October 13-14. The focus for Vimsoft will be on demonstrating the latest enhancements to the industry-leading VimBiz Engineering & Operations application suite. Vimsoft will continue to demonstrate best practices in managing broadcast asset lifecycles, Engineering projects, service and maintenance, stockroom parts and consumables, and purchasing, authorization, and order cycles. In addition, Vimsoft will highlight the benefits of integrating such Engineering modules with Operations modules like Rentals, Discrepancies, and Scheduler. In fact, VimBiz Scheduler will be in the spotlight at CCW 2010.

Key Scheduler functionalities include:

• Human Resource team planning and full Facility booking

• Timecard management and authorization schema

• Contract rules management with automatic flagging (e.g., overtime, encroachment)

• Production Project and Work Order management

• Integration of people, roles, events, and facilities

• Bookable assets associated with facilities

• Facility assets linked to Service module

• Facility bookings linked to Rentals module

• Complete Production Project cost tracking and sensitivity analysis

• Linkage of Production Projects with invoicing and Customers (CRM)

• Automatic e-mail notifications

• Employee, team, and facility schedules synchronized with Google Calendar

• Highly configurable

“Vimsoft continues to push the integration of Broadcast Engineering and Broadcast Operations,” notes Vimsoft President Mitch Manuel, who added, “Our customers have realized tremendous efficiencies by using VimBiz, and strengthening the integration between these workflows has really been something pushed forward by them. It is extremely powerful to have production scheduling tied into asset availability, service workflow, rentals functionality, and cost-center management. VimBiz links all these areas, providing better communication, better transparency, and much greater efficiency.”

To check out the VimBiz suite go to www.vimsoft.ca, register / log in, and download the latest VimBiz trial version, free for 90 days. Visit Vimsoft in booth #1153 at CCW 2010 in New York.

About Vimsoft

Vimsoft is a leading provider of versatile information management solutions for the broadcasting and media production industry. The company’s VimBiz software solution is the best-of-breed Broadcast Engineering & Operations solution that streamlines workflows for service coordinators, maintenance engineers, IT help desks, stockroom managers, rentals agents, purchasing departments, scheduling personnel, and more. From the single-studio operation to the multi-region enterprise, VimBiz maximizes ROI for critical assets and processes. VimBiz is available in Rich (thick), Web (thin), and Mobile platforms, and is the only broadcasting-focused software application that integrates Engineering workflows such as asset and service management with Operations workflows such as rentals and scheduling. To learn more please visit www.vimsoft.ca. To download Vimsoft and VimBiz logos please click http://www.vimsoft.ca/Vimsoft_Logo_Pack.zip.