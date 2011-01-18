PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE EXPANDS TO U.S. WITH NEW OFFICE IN ATLANTA

Sales and technical support for PCI’s suite of Business Management Solutions designed for multi-platform content producers

Metz, France – January 18, 2011 – ProConsultant Informatique, the forward-thinking developer of enterprise business management solutions for media companies, today announced the opening of an office in the United States, in Atlanta, GA. This expansion reflects a pattern of continuous growth for ProConsultant Informatique, whose flagship software applications LOUISE© and CINDY© are strongly represented in television, cable, and multi-platform content operations in Europe and Canada.

The Atlanta office opens today and will be staffed by a dedicated sales and support team. In making the announcement, Hervé Obed, founder and CEO of ProConsultant Informatique, emphasized the relevance of PCI’s products in addressing the complex business and management aspects of non-linear content production and distribution.

“With a U.S.-based presence, we hope to expand the reach of our solutions for addressing the challenges of content providers in the multi-channel, multi-platform world. Relying on the LOUISE Business Management System in linear and non-linear workflows, our existing customers have realized tremendous benefits by offering content on new platforms while optimizing their human, financial, and technical resources,” says Mr. Obed. “And our CINDY advertising software is delivering optimal results for targeted ad management in non-linear environments. With dedicated resources based in our Atlanta hub, we hope to assist U.S.-based companies with similar results.”

Sales staff in the Atlanta office can be reached at sales@proconsultant.net. Support staff can be reached at ussupport@proconsultant.net. The PCI office is located at 75 Fifth Street NW, Suite 423, Atlanta, GA 30308. The direct phone number is (404) 920-0786.

PCI Expertise Simplifies Non-linear Content Production and Management

ProConsultant software products are designed to reduce the complexity of managing multi-platform content production and distribution. LOUISE is a dynamic, fully integrated business information system for managing media programming assets and metadata across multiple, linear, and non-linear platforms. LOUISE provides the core framework to streamline all aspects of the digital workflow chain. With its powerful workflow engine, LOUISE™ serves as a control and information hub. Additional modules and functionality improve workflows and automate background processes to improve productivity.

The fully-integrated MediaBench module allows operators to easily create promos and thumbnails directly within the LOUISE system. All metadata is automatically tracked within the core LOUISE system. MediaBench can also be used to further monetize content through the easy creation of customized overlays for content viewed on non-linear platforms, such as smart phones, Apple iPhones, and iPads.

The CINDY advertising application includes many specialized features for managing ad placements on non-linear platforms, an increasingly important source of revenue. One extension facilitates targeted ad placement into programming viewed on non-linear platforms. For instance, ads can be placed into VOD content based on pre-established, targeted profiles for desired demographics and advertiser preferences, such as 18-24 year old males with heavy music interests or 25-35 year old adults with interests in news programming. Leveraging its open-platform architecture, this extension will be able to integrate with other advertising software and databases, allowing the customer to maximize existing systems while expanding to targeted non-linear audiences. This new functionality also includes automated invoicing of the non-linear advertising.

PCI solutions are enterprise solutions that provide end-to-end solutions. They can operate independently or with other systems. Thanks to a flexible architecture and open standards approach, LOUISE and CINDY can be integrated with other systems, allowing customers to tailor a system that best suits their immediate and future needs.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique develops state-of-the-art management software for media organizations. Based in Metz, France, the company’s flagship business management software LOUISE and its advertising sales solution CINDY are enterprise offerings that streamline workflow processes with maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 250 television and multi-media organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance. For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

