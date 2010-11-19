Lauten Audio Microphones Now Distributed by Audio Plus Services in North America

Pro Audio Distributor of Focal Monitors and Vovox Cables Adds Lauten Audio Microphones

Champlain, NY - November 18, 2010 - Audio Plus Services, the distributor behind Focal Professional and Vovox products in North America, announced today that they have signed a new exclusive value-added distribution agreement with Lauten Audio for their full line of microphones. Lauten Audio products have evolved over the years to include four distinct microphones: the "Clarion" solid-state low-noise FET, the "Horizon" cardioid tube, the "Oceanus" condenser transformer-less tube, and the "Torch" pressure gradient condenser tube. Each microphone has received rave reviews from both experienced recording engineers and leading pro audio magazines around the world.

"We are extremely excited about bringing on the Lauten Audio microphone line," said Simon Cote, Manager of Professional Products at Audio Plus Services. "The pro audio market has already embraced the quality and sound of these excellent microphones over the past few years and I am sure that our dealers across North America will welcome their product line for their customers. We look forward to a successful sales and marketing relationship with Lauten Audio!"

Brian Loudenslager, Founder of Lauten Audio added, "Audio Plus is a great fit for Lauten Audio and the perfect partner to help us expand our presence in North America. It also allows us to continue our focus on research, engineering and new product development, and work as team to ensure the right products enter the marketplace at the right time. We are very excited to team up with Audio Plus and looking forward to a successful partnership."

About Lauten Audio

Lauten Audio microphones continue to carve out a niche for recordists seeking microphones with an original sound. The company added their award-winning "Horizon" tube microphone and began shipping three new studio microphones in October 2008. Their "Oceanus" and "Torch" microphones were recently added to the "Best of" list of upper-class microphones by the Germany-based 'Professional Audio Musik & Equipment' magazine. All of Lauten Audio's microphones have garnered exceptional reviews from both end-users and magazines around the world. Lauten Audio is located in San Jose California, for more information visit www.lautenaudio.com or call 1-877-721-7018.

About Audio Plus Services

Established in 1979, Audio Plus Services is a leading North American importer and distributor of premium consumer and professional electronics brands including Focal monitors, Vovox cables and Lauten Audio microphones. Based in Montreal with U.S facilities in Champlain, NY, Audio Plus has sales personnel located throughout the United States to professionally service their active roster of more than 300 specialty A/V and Pro Audio dealers. Audio Plus specializes in products and services for the professional audio and performing musician markets, and the home theater and custom integration (CI) market - both residential and commercial - for North America. Visit the Audio Plus website at www.audioplusservices.com or call (800) 663-9352 for more information.

