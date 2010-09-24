Crystal Vision at Content & Communications World (Booth 1156)

Visitors to the Crystal Vision booth (1156) at HD World, part of the Content and Communications World Show (13th-14th October, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York) will have the opportunity to see one of Crystal Vision’s very latest interface products, which has helped Crystal Vision to win many of the biggest projects currently happening in the broadcast industry, following in-depth product evaluation and acceptance by major broadcasters.

At Content and Communications World, Crystal Vision will be demonstrating the project-winning features of the SYNNER-E 3G multi-functional synchroniser, one of four new glue products which work with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, can handle four groups of embedded audio and include the option of integrated fibre input/output connectivity. Crystal Vision products have always been designed to save rack space by being space-saving modules with 12 fitting in a 2U frame, but go one step further now with the latest products fitting more functionality in a single frame slot than ever before. The FIP fibre input and FOP fibre output options plug directly on to the SYNNER-E 3G motherboards making it easy for them to send or receive signals from beyond the local equipment bay, while having the fibre integral to the board reduces the need to use additional rack space and money for separate fibre optic transmitters and receivers.

Designed to simplify system designs and suitable for all embedding, de-embedding and timing requirements, SYNNER-E 3G combines a video synchroniser, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder, audio processor and video proc-amp with special features for the flexible processing of Dolby E – all on one board. SYNNER-E 3G can both synchronise incoming video signals which are not locked to the local reference and compensate for timing delays within the video system. The acclaimed synchronising features include full horizontal and vertical timing adjustment, cross-locking and fast locking after an upstream switch to avoid picture disturbance. SYNNER-E 3G provides unmatched functionality for Dolby E users and will synchronise video containing Dolby E, standard audio or a mixture of the two – allowing a mixture of Dolby E and standard AES within a single audio group. Also included is a video proc-amp for picture optimisation.

Also featured on Booth 1156 will be Crystal Vision’s first minibox – Q-Down Mini is a new version of its popular broadcast down converter and distribution amplifier, which is designed for attaching directly to the back of SD monitors in space-challenged environments with no spare rack space. Q-Down Mini is a down converter with two major advantages: a unique level of image quality in its price range (with its sophisticated two dimensional filtering which avoids aliasing while retaining picture sharpness) and a short processing delay of just 16 lines which eliminates the need to compensate audio signals for the video delay. Q-Down Mini features flexible outputs, with a reclocked loop-through of the HD or SD input, a dedicated SDI output and three Standard Definition outputs individually link selectable between analogue (composite, Y/C, YUV and RGB) and digital. It can down convert 720p and 1080i High Definition at both 50Hz and 59.94Hz, with the down converter bypassed if the input is Standard Definition.

Any delays in the system on the Crystal Vision booth at Content and Communications World will handled by ViViD HD-20 – a variable video delay line designed for engineers who need to match any long delays in their system. Not only does this unusual product provide an exceptionally long delay with up to 21 seconds in HD and 119 seconds in SD, it also saves space by allowing 12 video delay modules to fit in just 2U of rack space. ViViD HD-20 is ideal for use as part of a profanity delay system, or to match MPEG encoders and decoders, MPEG-compressed HD radio links or virtual studio graphics that require more than half a second of HD delay. The output timing is based on the video input and is adjustable in seconds, frames, lines and pixels for true flexibility. ViViD HD-20 has a minimum delay of 12s in High Definition and 46s in Standard Definition. ViViD HD-20 delays not just the active picture but the entire video stream with embedded audio and ancillary data staying with the associated video, allowing it to be used without restrictions in embedded areas. 16 presets can be assigned and recalled through GPIs, therefore saving the broadcast engineer time by allowing different delay values to be recalled automatically by the studio control system.

Another of the products being showcased on Booth 1156 is Crystal Vision’s SW221 3G, which has been designed to provide simple and affordable 2 x 2 switching between two 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals, making it ideal for switching between the main and backup feeds of a television station. Selected for its functionality, reliability and price, the SW221 3G can be used either as an emergency transmission switch to avoid broken equipment, or alternatively to manually bypass products requiring maintenance on a 24 hour station. The SW221 3G can be set to switch either manually or automatically. With manual switching there is the choice of switching between the two feeds either immediately or in the vertical blanking period, with the SW221 3G detecting the video standard and switching at the appropriate point to enable a cleaner switch. An automatic switch away from a faulty source is triggered immediately on loss of input or invalid video, determined by loss of the sync word structure. A single format can be set as valid, allowing the SW221 3G to automatically switch away from inputs that are legal but not the correct format. Switching back can either be automatic or by user intervention.

Crystal Vision is also very well-known for its keying products and will be showing its High Definition Safire HD 2 chroma keyer along with the MultiLogo logo keyer which is the most feature-packed, space-saving and easy-to-use modular solution to station branding, providing three layers of keying and the ability to store up to 500 logos. Alongside the MultiLogo, another product from the Crystal Vision Picturestore range being demonstrated on Booth 1156 at HD World will be the Clip N Key HD/SD clip and sting store. Designed for adding extra video sources to a mixer and enhancing transitions, Clip N Key features either one or two video inputs for live video. Clips can have accompanying audio and are created either by VTR control or downloaded to the board over 100MBit Ethernet as a graphics file. The Clip N Key also includes easy trimming of recorded video clips, relay bypass protection and the ability to lock the video output to an analogue reference.

