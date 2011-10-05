DSG introduces IP-based TV studio control system

Danmon Systems Group (DSG) unveiled its new IP-based television studio control system at IBC2011.

Based on integrated pan-tilt-zoom HD/SD cameras, the system can be driven from the standard Internet browser at network headquarters. Features include full camera and pedestal control, return monitoring and 60in height-adjustable background display screens.

All control data is carried securely via intranet or virtual private network. The video signals can be carried on black fibre or as JPEG2000 via IP. Nothing in the studio can be rendered inoperative, even if the equipment is used by a distracted reporter or a first-time studio guest. The only local user-adjustable element of the entire regional studio is the earpiece volume level.

Web-based control delivers maximum operational flexibility between different control rooms or galleries without requiring installation of additional hardware. High sound quality is achieved by using high-grade microphones and ultra-low-noise pre-amplifiers, as well as an audio delay unit to maintain lip sync.