LiveU Unveils its Ground-Breaking, Handheld LU40i Video Uplink Solution for Online Media

Expands LiveU’s product portfolio, complementing LiveU’s LU60 solutions for global broadcasters

IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, Stand No. 3.B43, September 9, 2011 - LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the leader in portable video-over-cellular solutions, today unveiled its ground-breaking new LU40i handheld live HD video solution for the online media market. Weighing less than 700 grams (1.5 pounds), the LU40i provides a high-quality, simple to use and cost-effective uplink solution for online coverage of events, such as sports, music, advertising, religious and corporate sponsorship.

The LU40i, available now, complements LiveU’s flagship LU60 live video transmission solutions, used by top-tier broadcasters and the largest news agencies around the world.

With up to six network connections, the bonded LU40i offers 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and LAN video transmission in a substantially smaller form factor. The LU40i leverages LiveU’s breakthrough algorithms for superior resiliency and sustained video transmission, even when on the move. It also includes versatile encoding capabilities for transmitting high-quality HD/SD video from diverse locations, adapting to dynamic network conditions.

The LU40i solution can be seamlessly connected to, or mounted on, commercially available cameras (SDI, analog and HDMI). The device has been specially developed to address the needs of the online media market. With its integral touchscreen it provides simple yet flexible mechanisms for either local or remote control. The solution provides a hub for multimedia streams, enabling customers to control, process, post-process and distribute video streams easily.

The LU40i is the latest innovation from the company that created the cellular video uplink space. Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said: “We’re proud that LiveU has become the broadcasters’ de-facto standard for live video uplink solutions, covering the world’s top events. LU40i fits into our corporate growth strategy to provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for a range of applications. With the LU40i, LiveU brings live video capabilities to a far wider audience, ranging from online journalists covering political campaign trails and amateur photographers capturing local community events to students filming their college basketball league.”

LiveU will be presenting its new LU40i and flagship LU60 solutions at IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, September 9-13, stand no. 3.B43 (Hall 3).

About LiveU

LiveU (www.liveu.tv) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

