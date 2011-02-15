AJA and Avid Partner to Deliver Full Video I/O in Avid Media Composer 5.5 with AJA Io Express

AJA Io Express Enables Portable HD/SD Video Capture, Monitoring and Output in Avid Media Composer Editing Software

AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, today announced support for Io Express in Avid Media Composer 5.5 and Avid NewsCutter 9.5. AJA Io Express delivers a portable, cost-effective video I/O solution offering high quality HD/SD capture, monitoring and output in Avid Media Composer 5.5.

“Media Composer customers have asked Avid to offer more choice, openness and flexibility. We're now adding support for the AJA Io Express in version 5.5. The Io Express is an excellent device from a great partner of Avid, and we’re thrilled to deliver compatibility that our customers have asked us for,” said Paul Foeckler, Vice President, Creative Professionals, Avid Technology.

“Avid Media Composer offers video editors openness and flexibility in their workflows which is very much in line with AJA’s approach to developing video solutions. AJA has had a long standing relationship with Avid. Our KONA cards are supported on the Avid DS, and with this new support of Io Express in Avid Media Composer, we’re providing a cost-effective way for Avid customers to access the quality, reliability and performance that AJA products are known for,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

AJA Io Express with Avid Media Composer 5.5 will be showcased at the AJA stand at the Broadcast Video Expo (D20) in London from February 15-17, 2011.

Key Features of Avid Media Composer 5.5 workflow with AJA Io Express:

• HD/SD-SDI input/output

• HDMI v1.3a input/output with Deep Color support at 30 bits per pixel

• HD/SD Component video output

• 10-bit HD to SD hardware downconvert

• RS422 support, 2-channel RCA audio output

• ExpressCard-34 and PCIe interfaces available for laptop or desktop use

• Small, portable design including standard 4-pin XLR power connector

• Media Composer 5.5 supports a variety of industry standard SD and HD formats, frame rates and resolutions including Avid DNxHD

Pricing and Availability

AJA Io Express is available priced at $995 through AJA’s worldwide network of resellers. More information about AJA Io Express, and a complete list of features is available online.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition and desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information visit www.aja.com.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world—from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Interplay®, ISIS®, VENUE, Oxygen 8, Sibelius®, System 5, and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.