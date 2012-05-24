EditShare High-Performance Tapeless Solutions on Display at Broadcast Asia 2012

EditShare redefines shared storage with asset management and archiving now integrated into every shared storage system; new Geevs Post Server sports 64-bit Flux Engine

Sydney, Australia — May 24, 2012 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced its plans for the Broadcast Asia 2012 Exhibition, held at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 19 – 22 (on Media Village Stand: B-08). EditShare will be showcasing new versions of its tapeless solutions highlighting advancements in collaborative storage performance and technology integration as well as video production server technology. “We believe that the move from digital to file-based workflows is as important as the leap from analog to digital years ago,” says Paul Hayes, VP of Sales and Marketing, EditShare Asia Pacific Region. “EditShare is pioneering the transition with innovative solutions such as our MAM-enabled shared storage platform that integrates EditShare Flow capabilities right within the EditShare shared storage and archiving environment. The integrated platform facilitates an end-to-end file-based workflow that connects production, post, and broadcast systems to enable complete collaboration among users across the facility.”

What to See on the EditShare Stand

On display at Broadcast Asia 2012 (stand B-08) will be the new EditShare high-performance production and storage platform, the industry’s first MAM-enabled storage solution with end-to-end production capabilities for managing ingest, asset tracking, storage and archiving. The highly scalable EditShare platform features advanced media management capabilities from the company’s production asset management solution – EditShare Flow – fully integrated with EditShare XStream/Energy shared storage and EditShare Ark archiving technology. With powerful capture, logging, searching, sequence creation, and project sharing, as well as easy archiving integrated under one system, the workflow becomes streamlined and more efficient. From start to finish, metadata and media are easily searchable and accessible. Background processes are transparent to users, allowing them to focus on creative efforts as opposed to technical workarounds.

Also on display at Broadcast Asia is the new EditShare Geevs Post Server, the first in a line of servers based around the new 64-bit Geevs Flux engine. The core 64-bit Geevs Flux engine offers many powerful technology enhancements, utilizing the latest 8-core CPUs and fast GPUs. Housed in a sleek 1U server, Geevs Post is built on brand new X9 hardware and the latest 8-core CPUs, available in two I/O configurations; 2-in / 2-out or 4-in / 0-out.

