DASHWOOD CINEMA SOLUTIONS FOUNDER TIM DASHWOOD TO UNVEIL NEW 3D MASTERING TECHNOLOGY AT MATROX STAND DURING IBC 2010

On-site at the Matrox “3D Pod,” stereo-cinematographer Tim Dashwood will discuss 3D box-office productions and give attendees an exclusive “sneak peak” at the next trendsetting 3D technology

Boston, MA – September 7, 2010 – Canada-based company, Dashwood Cinema Solutions, has been invited by Matrox to demonstrate their cutting-edge stereoscopic 3D solutions on the Matrox stand (7.B29) during the 2010 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), to be held at the RAI Amsterdam from September 10-14 (http://www.ibc.org). Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, is a seasoned cinematographer, director and editor. Shooting stereoscopic videos for the last decade, he recently shifted gears to focus his creative efforts on stereo cinematography. Dashwood has served as a cinematographer for five feature-length films and countless short films and music videos.

“Dashwood Cinema Solutions software is the ideal complement to our MXO2 line of I/O devices to provide portable 3D output for monitoring on set, and to give Final Cut Pro® and Adobe® After Effects® users a fast, easy and budget-friendly way to create 3D content,” said Dan Maloney, Matrox technical marketing manager. “As the thought leader in the field of 3D technology, Tim Dashwood will be an invaluable asset on our stand to help visitors understand their 3D workflow options.”

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions (http://www.dashwoodcinemasolutions.com) specializes in stereoscopic previsualization, production, and mastering tools. On the Matrox stand they will be showcasing their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™; utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac® platform. With Stereo3D Toolbox™, artists can easily output their media to a wide range of stereoscopic 3D formats, as well as manage the demuxing of side by side, interlace and over/under formatting. Stereo3D Toolbox’s stereoscopic mastering capabilities include unmatched sub-pixel precision, pixel-precise straight or angled floating windows, high-contrast “ghost toasting,” intuitive preview tools, fine control of image exposure and color balance, 2D+Z-Depth to stereoscopic conversion, and more.

A counterpart to Stereo3D Toolbox’s mastering capabilities, Dashwood recently developed Stereo3D Toolbox LE™; a more accessible entry point into stereoscopic 3D content creation. Basic features within the limited edition version incorporate convergence adjustment and vertical, zoom and rotational disparity correction tools, “auto scale,” a preview screen within the user interface, and the ability to output clips to popular stereoscopic monitors and delivery formats - including YouTube® 3D.

“2010 is the year of 3D; and not just at the movies, but in the comfort of your own home,” says Dashwood. “Content creators and broadcasters are on the lookout for the best stereoscopic production & post-production tools available and we are delighted to be demonstrating our software solutions on the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices.”

In addition to exploring the unique features of Stereo3D Toolbox, visitors to the Matrox stand have an opportunity to get a first-hand look at “Stereo3D Live™.” Stereo3D Live provides on-set monitoring and real-time analysis of stereoscopic feeds. It also includes all the disparity and preview features of Stereo3D Toolbox along with stereoscopic calculator tools and unique patent pending parallax measuring tools. According to Tim, “Stereo3D Live is already being field-tested on a couple major motion pictures and it is our pleasure to preview it on a laptop with Matrox’s portable capture solutions.”

To learn more about Dashwood Cinema Solutions and Stereo3D Toolbox, check out the Matrox “3D Pod” at IBC, stand 7.B29. Tim will also be at the Amsterdam SuperMeet on Sunday, September 12, 2010 at The Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky from 19:00 - 23:00.

Can’t get to Amsterdam this year? Please visit: http://www.dashwoodcinemasolutions.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com for more information.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.

