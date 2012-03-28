XenData and Marquis Broadcast Deliver LTO-5 Archive Solution for Avid Media Composer

New Media Composer Archive Solution Frees Edit Storage and Protects Valuable Video Assets

Walnut Creek, Calif. and Pangbourne, UK – March 28, 2012 – XenData, the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, and Marquis Broadcast, specialist in content workflows and media integration software, today announced a collaborative solution to easily archive Avid Media Composer projects to LTO-5 cartridges. The solution frees up edit storage and creates and protects valuable assets by generating copies on one or more replica LTO tape cartridges.

The combined solution runs Marquis Project Parking software on a XenData SX-10 LTO-5 Archive Appliance, creating an LTO-5 server for archiving and restoring Avid Media Composer projects. The Project Parking software enables the user to move entire projects from multiple local or shared workspaces to LTO. It will not only show if a project has been previously archived and if so when it was last modified, but also if a project has already been archived it will update that archive and move across any new media or changed project files. The restore operation is equally straight forward: it lists all of the archived Avid Projects on LTO, describes when the archive was made and details the number of versions that are available along with user comments. The user can then choose which version and where to restore the Avid Project.

The XenData SX-10 is a 1U rack mount appliance which manages LTO-5 tape drives or a robotic LTO tape library. Compatible tape libraries include models from Dell, HP, IBM, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg. The solution provides comprehensive management of the LTO cartridges including automatic replication of LTO tapes. It manages an unlimited number of offline LTO cartridges, effectively providing an infinite archive capacity. If any attempt is made to restore a file from an offline LTO tape, the system identifies the barcode or name of the offline tape and provides an on-screen notification or email alert.

The solution will be demonstrated at NAB 2012 from 16th to 19th April on the XenData booth, SL12513, in the South Lower Hall.

About Marquis Broadcast

Founded in 1998, Marquis Broadcast provides a range of media integration products designed for the data-intensive and challenging requirements of today's fast-paced broadcasting environments, enabling broadcasters and other users of digital media to achieve maximum efficiencies from their workflow processes. The company has considerable experience in integrating an extensive range of broadcast systems and devices, providing easy to use workflows via Medway, its widely installed interoperability engine. www.marquisbroadcast.com

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production and post-production organizations using XenData’s solutions are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video assets. With digital video archive servers installed in over 50 countries worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

