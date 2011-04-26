Singular Software Announces PluralEyes for EDIUS Public Beta Program

Multi-award winning synchronization application now supports the versatility and sheer editing speed of Grass Valley’s EDIUS®

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce that it has opened PluralEyes® beta testing for EDIUS®, the popular NLE editing system from Grass Valley™. PluralEyes is known in the post-production community for dramatic acceleration of workflows for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions by analyzing audio information to automatically synchronize audio and video clips. “Expanding our list of host applications for our software is key in reaching the largest group of editors and post-production professionals we can,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO of Singular Software. “EDIUS is a widely-used editing suite, and we are thrilled to open beta testing to Grass Valley customers.”

“EDIUS is a very powerful multi-cam editor, but still it is recommended to take the necessary preparatory steps to synchronize the cameras beforehand,” explains Alex Kataoka, EDIUS Product Manager for Grass Valley. “If the cameras are not synced in advance, and there are no obvious reference scenes you can use to sync the video, then PluralEyes is the perfect tool for the job. We are very pleased to announce this relationship with Singular, because it really is very complementary to the way EDIUS works and gives us a very comprehensive solution for multi-cam editing.”

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation.

A fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels; PluralEyes can be used for a wide range of projects, from weddings and live events to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more.

John DeMaio—producer, director, DP, and editor—says, “I can’t tell you how many times [PluralEyes] has saved my life on a project because it allows you to start editing right away–trust me, you don’t want to spend hours syncing things together. You want to start editing and getting creative!”

To read John’s full review on the Production Apprentice website, please visit: http://bit.ly/dQ77CN.

PluralEyes for EDIUS Availability and Pricing

The PluralEyes for EDIUS public beta is available now as a free download via the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html).

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes currently supports Final Cut® Pro, Media Composer®, Premiere® Pro and Sony® Vegas Pro software. To purchase an existing version, please visit the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html).

Students and instructors can benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products.

