Full Spectrum: projectiondesign® releases FS32 IR NVG projector at I/ITSEC 2011

See projectiondesign at I/ITSEC 2011, Booth #2563, OCCC, Orlando, FL, 28 November – 1 December 2011

New FS32 IR infra-red enabled LED-illuminated projector acts to stimulate Night Vision Goggles (NVG) for unrivalled night-time vision and brighter day-time vision

Another striking innovation set to attract the attention of visitors to this month’s Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference is the new FS32 IR ReaLED™ projector from projectiondesign®. The FS32 IR is set to be the most powerful projector available in its class and is designed for stimulation of Night Vision Goggles in night-time training and simulation scenarios as well as critical, bright and full daylight operations.

ReaLED™ technology: enabling night vision

The high resolution FS32 IR uses projectiondesign’s 2nd Generation solid-state ReaLED™ illumination system that works to improve and assist the creation of deeper black levels and brighter visual light output over any other competing LED projector.

Typically, LED projectors have red, green, and blue LED light sources. The FS32 IR adds a fourth LED that emits infrared light beyond the range visible to the human eye, thus enabling the projector produces brighter night vision imagery when stimulated by Night Vision Goggles.

LED illumination removes the need to use more traditional lamps and colour wheels, ensuring no recalibration and delivering a completely stable image, with an unmatched typical service life of 100,000 hours. Maintenance costs are drastically reduced ensuring the FS32 IR is the most cost efficient IR projector available.

The FS32 IR is available in HD (1,920 x 1,080) or WUXGA (1,920 or 1,200) resolutions.

Full Spectrum

The FS32 IR offers user configurable IR wavelengths to optimize alignment according to customer-specific requirements.

The flexibility of the FS32 IR projector is matched with its use in real-world simulation training scenarios. Often those that operate NVGs adapt their vision to unaided eye vision, alternating as needed to night vision. The FS32 IR has been specifically engineered to accommodate the Full Spectrum technique of light illumination for simulation and training applications, displaying RGB and IR simultaneously

When combined with today’s leading Image Generators in integrated systems, the FS32 IR ensures that training scenarios requiring day and night vision produce simultaneous viewing for day-time and with infra-red light for limited visibility. What’s more, infra-red power adjustments of the projectors can be made ensuring system flexibility and connectivity, which, unlike competing projectors, allows 0 – 100% output control.

The FS32 IR Smear Reduction Processing feature ensures the ability to reduce motion artifacts in high-speed imaging, while dramatically increasing the effectiveness of NVG stimulation, even in the darkest of simulated night scenes.

Mike Raines, Visual Simulation Manager at projectiondesign says: “The FS32 IR projector is the result of an intense period of receiving key customer feedback and our focused engineering effort to develop a product which sharply addresses the critical need of NVG training applications. Our efforts have gained considerable momentum and interest as the technology was previewed throughout the year.

“We’re delighted to now be able to announce its availability for effective, true-to-life simulation of low-ambient light operations. The projector is brighter than any competing product in day mode and the LED technology actually works to improve the night vision system capability. As such it is designed for full mission training, air-traffic control, ship-bridge simulation, and any application where the trainee is wearing Night Vision Goggles (NVGs).”

