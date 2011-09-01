Wohler Enhances Logging and Reporting Capabilities of Its Award-winning Pandora Loudness Monitor

At-a-Glance Loudness Monitoring Now Complemented by Easy Recording and Sharing of Data via Email and on iPad(R) and iPod touch(R) Devices

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 30, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a series of enhancements to its award-winning Pandora loudness monitoring and logging system. Through the new Wohler Loudness application, Pandora now allows users to monitor, analyze, and demonstrate audio loudness levels on an iPad(R) or iPod touch(R). Additional updates to Pandora facilitate easy capture, storage, and email delivery of loudness log files; enable even more comprehensive measurement of loudness metrics; and support more flexible configuration of the monitoring system.

"Pandora not only enables broadcasters and production and post houses to measure audio loudness against EBU R128, ITU BS.1770, and ITU BS.1771 standards in real time for compliance purposes, but also makes it easy to deliver or demonstrate logged loudness information quickly as needed," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video products. "With convenient at-a-glance monitoring, logging of key loudness values, and the ability to illustrate and share loudness data via email or on an iPad or iPod touch, operators can confirm compliance with a minimal investment of time and effort."

The new Wohler Loudness application for the Pandora system gives iPad and iPod touch users the ability to demonstrate Pandora's monitoring and analysis of audio loudness levels from stereo on up to eight channels extracted from either an SDI input or four AES embedded pairs. When the application is in "Demo" mode, features can be demonstrated on an iPod touch or iPad. Standards covered include ATSC A/85 (ITU BS.1770 and ITU BS.1771), EBU R128, and ARIB TR-B32.

Additional capabilities of the new Pandora software release include logging with the ability to send log files via email, a feature that allows engineers to document, deliver, and demonstrate loudness readings quickly and effectively, no matter where they're working. Wohler also has enhanced Pandora with added readings for true peak, loudness range (LRA), average and maximum loudness, as well as with over/under indications.

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed anywhere in the broadcast chain that simple, accurate loudness monitoring is required. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes.

The latest release of Pandora software is now available as a free download titled as "Wohler Loudness" in the iTunes(R) App Store and will be on display throughout IBC2011 at stands 8.D56 and OE225.

