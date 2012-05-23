Equator Audio to Offer D5 De-Coupling Pads.

Vibration Resistant Pads for Under $20pr

San Diego, California, United States, May, 2012… Equator Audio Research recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications has announced the availability of new the D5 De-Coupling Placement Pads.

Direct D5 monitor sales have been on an extended upward trajectory and the D5s continue to make their way into acclaimed hands for mission critical work. To allow the D5s to perform better Equator Audio is now offering D5 Placement Pads for less than $20 pair. These foam pads use a vibration resistant technology that reduces the amount of sympathetic vibrations that might occur when your D5s couple with your desktop.

Sympathetic vibrations: 'a vibration produced in one body by the vibrations of exactly the same period in a neighboring body.' Simply put: emanating low frequencies can cause an unintended rattle. This problem can be exasperated when the vibrating speaker cabinet is touching a surface, thereby transferring vibrations, causing a foreign object to vibrate. That additional vibration can cause distortion. That distortion can negatively affect audio monitoring.

The fix is a vibration resistant placement pad. They serve a couple of purposes:

1) By placing one under each D5 sympathetic vibrations are reduced.

2) These Pads point the D5s upward which, in most desktop situations, can dramatically improve the dispersion.

and they look great ... these charcoal grey pads are sized specifically for the D5: 7' across by 8.5' deep and 2' high in the front and 1' high in the back. Etched into the front is the Equator Logo.

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution. It features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w RMS. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m. Frequency response is 53Hz–20 kHz.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing.

The D5s are available directly from the Equator online store.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. From our phase and time accurate coaxial designs to our matched transducer manufacturing to our sophisticated Q Series Room Analysis and compensation software; our products meticulously provide solutions to existing sonic obstacles. Equator products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.