Digital Alert Systems Provides Direct Integration With the FOX Splicer via DASDEC(TM)

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 14, 2010 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), today announced that the company's DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform now provides a direct interface to the Cisco(R) DCM MPEG processor, widely used at FOX Broadcasting affiliates in the FOX Splicer system. With DAS' TVPlus software package, available for any DASDEC-I or DASDEC-II system, broadcasters can now maintain full HD programming even during the insertion of EAS messaging via the FOX Splicer. DASDEC is the first EAS product to provide support for the popular FOX Splicer content insertion system.

By integrating the DASDEC system with the FOX Splicer, a broadcast station eliminates the need for a separate character generator as well as maintains the highest quality FOX HD signal during alerts.

"We're very pleased that Digital Alert Systems has integrated with the Splicer as we continue to support our stations and affiliates with the best possible equipment and viewer experience," said Thomas Edwards, vice president, digital television testing and evaluation for FOX Technology Group. "The DASDEC's direct integration supports our goals in continuing to improve and streamline our operation."

"The integration of our DASDEC system with the FOX Splicer saves time and expense while preserving signal quality, ensuring timely deployment of emergency information along with a more consistent, premium experience for the viewer," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "The direct connection between the two systems allows the DASDEC unit to control EAS insertion into the program stream, allowing FOX stations to maintain full HD delivery during both national and local programming."

The DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform is an IP-based, CAP-compatible digital EAS encoder/decoder. The system includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory or network storage. DASDEC-II is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only setups to sophisticated multichannel centralcasting messaging requirements.

More about Digital Alert Systems' EAS technologies is available by calling +1 (585) 765-1155, e-mailing sales@digitalalertsystems.com, or by visiting www.digitalalertsystems.com.

# # #

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems, LLC was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS