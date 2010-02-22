Russia’s Zvezda TV Channel Connects With Clear-Com Eclipse Intercom

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA/CAMBRIDGE, UK - Clear-Com Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, is the star of the show when it comes to communications at Russia's Zvezda television channel. Launched in 2005 by the Russian Defence Ministry and serving the Moscow metropolitan area, the broadcaster counts on a 96-port Clear-Com Eclipse Omega digital matrix intercom to keep communications running smoothly as staff members produce the channel's 24/7 roster of programming.

Zvezda production staff members prize Eclipse's dependability and flexibility, traits that are critical to the fledgling channel. The system's high audio quality ensures that important communications directives are delivered to the appropriate personnel during busy production times, while the inherent expandability of its matrix architecture means the Eclipse can easily accommodate the growing communications needs of Zvezda as it furthers its reach across the Moscow metro area and other parts of Russia.

"High quality and reliable service for communications among the departments of a TV station are among the most important components during the preparation and airing of TV programs, especially live programming," says Oleg Kostyuk, Zvezda's Head of Telecommunications. "Clear-Com's Eclipse helps us work out problems in the most efficient way and provides flexible integration into the many elements that go into our productions. As for the quality of the connection, reliability, power, compatibility with the signal levels and data transmission of other manufacturers' equipment, and a friendly interface for the end user, the Eclipse is second to none."

Clear-Com dealers and systems integrators Vidau Systems and OKNO TV performed the Eclipse installation for Zvezda. At the heart of the setup is the Eclipse Omega, which handles all communications for the channel. Employees keep in contact with one another using several Clear-Com V-Series panels, including the 24-key pushbutton V-Series mounted panel, the 12-key lever desktop panel and the 12-key pushbutton mounted panel.

The Eclipse Omega is Clear-Com's most advanced digital matrix intercom platform, offering up to 240 RJ-45 ports over 15 module slots in a 6RU chassis - the highest port density of any available system on the market. Additional ports can be integrated into the system via port card, making the Eclipse Omega the ideal intercom solution for Zvezda and other facilities anticipating rapid growth over time. Also, by connecting multiple Eclipse Omega matrices, up to 3,120 users can be supported on a single networked platform. Each of the 15 slots can house 16-port matrix cards to provide full-duplex connections with panels, external lines and interfaces to other matrix systems.

"The ease with which Eclipse can be expanded truly puts it in a class of its own, and the case of Zvezda is an excellent example of this," says Karlie Miles, Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa sales, Clear-Com Communication Systems. "As the channel continues to expand its reach across Russia, Eclipse will grow right along with it, ensuring production staff members that they will always have access to high-quality communications. We're pleased that such a prestigious broadcaster has chosen Clear-Com for its intercom solutions."

Zvezda, which means "star" in Russian, is a patriotic, defence-themed television station whose mission is to offer primarily Russian-produced content that emphasizes patriotism and cultural pride. Programming includes a mix of high-quality international and national feature films, live news, educational pieces about the Russian Army, as well as scientific, public interest and children's programs. Since its launch, Zvezda has expanded to provide nationwide television service, a major goal since its inception. Currently serving 77 regions across Russia, it relies on its own production "star," the Eclipse Omega.

