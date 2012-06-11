BBC Radio One Installs ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher

Manchester, UK – Blackmagic Design has announced the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher, along with the Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio, will be used to visualize the BBC Radio One Official Chart Show online.

The Official Chart Show counts down the 40 best selling singles in the UK and is broadcast every Sunday. Show producers are using the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher to allow listeners to watch the final hour of the show online, with fans able to access a studio feed along with videos of the top ten best selling UK artists and exclusive artist interviews featuring in the chart.

The studio set up consists of six robotic cameras, plus two DVD players used to play chart music videos, all feeding in via SDI to the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher. Videos and interviews are mixed with live graphics and output into Adobe media encoder while the show’s Recording of Transmission (ROT) is captured using Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio.

The Blackmagic Design ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher was installed at BBC Radio One by broadcast solutions specialists, CVP.

“Producers approached us with an urgent need for a 16 channel production switcher capable of handling multiple cameras feeds from several different studios,” said Jon Fry of CVP. “The customer was looking to add online video to the radio shows format and so a reliable broadcast quality mixer was needed.”

Fry continued: “What ever solution we put forward needed to be stable, and had to include flexible multi screen functionality as well as integrated broadcast quality stings and graphics. Blackmagic’s ATEM 2 M/E was the perfect answer to the problem addressing all aspects of the broadcasters brief.”

About ATEM Production Switchers

Empower live creativity with the new ATEM Production Switchers! For the first time extremely powerful broadcast grade features, incredibly small size and low cost have been designed in a live production switcher! ATEM Production Switchers include 4 upstream keyers each with independent chroma, shaped and linear keying, 2 downstream keyers, stinger effects, graphic wipes, media players for stills and clips and a built in DVE for amazing DVE transitions or key repositioning. For portable use, the built in Multi View showing all cameras, preview and program can be viewed on a single SDI or HDMI monitor.

ATEM Production Switchers also include loads of HDMI and SDI inputs allowing professional SDI cameras as well as consumer HDMI cameras and computers to be connected. Only ATEM Production Switchers allows low cost HDMI consumer cameras in a professional switcher so it's easy for customers starting out in live production! ATEM Production Switchers include a free software control panel and media pool management software for Mac OS X and Windows 7. ATEM Production Switchers are sold independently of the hardware control panel allowing lower initial cost and greater customization. ATEM Production Switchers retails for only US$2,495.

