FOR IMMIDIATE RELEASE

Quantum5X Systems Inc. INSTALLS WORLD’S LARGEST REMOTE CONTROL AUDIO SYSTEMTM AT NEW YORK’S RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

London Ontario, November 22, 2010 – Quantum5X Systems Inc. announced today that it has successfully installed the world’s largest Remote Control Audio System TM (RCASTM) for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The system captures the sound of the Radio City Rockettes tap numbers using a remote control wireless microphone built into the sole of each shoe.

The Radio City Music Hall TapShoeMicTM project began during the 2009 Christmas Spectacular season with 150 remote control wireless transmitters and was doubled this year to a total of 300 transmitters and 80 receivers. “The wireless TapShoeMicsTM are unique to Radio City Music Hall and reflect our commitment to investing in new technology in efforts to deliver the best audience experience possible.” Says Larry Sedwick, SVP Productions, Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

The TapShoeMicTM is a customized version Q5X’s remote control transmitter used in the rugged QT-5000 Playermic® which was developed for professional sports. This implementation has a special housing for attachment to the tap shoe and an integrated rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

The RCASTM software allows remote control of the settings and monitors the status of all 300 transmitters from a central computer via a 2.4GHz radio frequency control channel. This capability enables audio technicians to turn microphones on/off and make on-the-fly adjustments to frequency and audio level during a performance. More importantly with New York City’s crowded RF spectrum, it allows multiple groups of transmitters used at different times in the performance to easily share the 80 receivers and associated frequencies without the need for an audio technician to touch the transmitters. The RCASTM with shared receivers is the only practical way to implement 300 transmitters into a single show.

“Quantum5X is proud of our partnership with Radio City Music Hall and our accomplishment in implementing this very demanding project.” says Paul Johnson, CEO, “The TapShoeMicTM has succeeded in one of the most difficult environments imaginable.”

About Quantum5X Systems Inc:

Quantum5X Systems Inc. (Q5X®) is an award-winning London, Ontario, Canada corporation that specializes in the creation of leading edge, wireless audio technologies for the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors. Breakthrough products include the QT-256® The world's smallest broadcast quality wireless microphone and the QT-1000 Playermic® The world's first and only rubber, wireless microphone. Q5X® clients include ESPN, FOX, Comcast, Turner, Disney, TSN, CTV, CBC, ABC and CBS, as well as MLB, the NHL and the NBA.

Contact Information:

Quantum5X Systems Inc.

Allen Kool, President

Email:press@Q5X.com

Phone:(519) 675-6999

Fax: (519) 667-2162

Web Site:www.Q5X.com