Wowza at Streaming Media East 2012

Company Quote:

"At Streaming Media East 2012, attendees will be able to see a demonstration of Wowza Media Server(R) 3.1, the newest version of our award-winning Wowza Media Server software. It's the latest showcase of our ongoing commitment to disruptive streaming media delivery, further reducing the complexity and expense that results from a multitude of client-specific platforms, adaptive bitrate technologies, and proprietary media players. In this new version, we've added refinements to enhance the viewing experience, engage users, and control the cost of transcoding live audio streams -- critical benefits that will help our customers compete in an increasingly crowded and ever-evolving market." -- David Stubenvoll, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems at Streaming Media East 2012

Multiplatform flexibility, reliability, scalability, extensibility, and economic value have made Wowza Media Server(R) software an unprecedented success, with some 100,000 licensees worldwide. Wowza Media Systems introduced the paradigm-busting Wowza Media Server 3 last fall, quickly winning awards for changing the way adaptive multibitrate streaming is delivered to viewers everywhere. At Streaming Media East 2012, Wowza(R) will preview its latest version -- coupled with new AddOns that transform the software from a media server into a robust streaming media platform.

New at Streaming Media East 2012:

Wowza Media Server 3.1 Preview

A major milestone in the evolution of media streaming, Wowza Media Server(R) 3.1 is the next generation of Wowza's award-winning software platform, providing a single extensible foundation and value-added components for "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media delivery. The software offers the broadest any-screen coverage for Flash(R)- and Silverlight(R)-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple(R) iPhone(R)/iPad(R) and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV(R) with AirPlay(R); Android(TM) devices; Roku(R) media players; and Internet-connected TVs.

The Wowza Media Server 3.1 platform advances media streaming to a new level of simplicity and cost-effectiveness with a variety of AddOn components that help businesses of any size deliver live and on-demand content efficiently, with more revenue-generating opportunities and any-screen reach.

Capabilities of the Wowza Media Server 3.1 platform include:

- Integrated live adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoding enabled by Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn

- Any-screen time-shifted delivery of live streams with Wowza nDVR(TM) AddOn

- Audio-only option for the Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn

- Dynamic Transcoder Overlays

- Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms

- Unconstrained per-server capacity with no CPU core limitations

- Flexible and cost-effective licensing options for any application and budget

Wowza Media Server 3.1 AddOns

Wowza Media Server(R) 3.1 AddOns enhance a user's ability to deliver, transform, enhance, protect, integrate, and manage media streaming. With Wowza AddOns, the media server becomes a full-fledged streaming media infrastructure helping users drive revenue-generating services and simplify workflows.

- Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn transforms incoming live streams from encoders, IP cameras, IPTV headends, and other live sources to H.264 for delivery everywhere. The Wowza Transcoder AddOn's Audio-Only Option gives users the ability to pay a significantly lower "audio-only" price when using the Wowza Transcoder AddOn with streams that do not contain video. Using commodity hardware, the audio-only option transforms incoming live audio streams into multiple bitrate H.264 stream sets for adaptive bitrate delivery. Additionally, the audio-only option can be used for non-adaptive streaming with any transport protocol supported by Wowza Media Server 3.1.

- New Dynamic Transcoder Overlays allow customers to use compositing to overlay text, images, motion graphics, and secondary video sources instantly onto streams passing through the Wowza Transcoder AddOn. The feature can be used in many cases, including the dynamic insertion of advertising, titling, sporting event scores, and picture-in-picture video. It also allows single-display viewing of multicamera broadcast and surveillance feeds on any screen. Dynamic Transcoder Overlays can be manually configured or preprogrammed based on external events, making it a powerful new tool for adding premium TV-like experiences at commodity prices.

- The Wowza nDVR(TM) AddOn, now out of beta, is an innovative live-stream cache that stores content in a normalized format accessible to Wowza Media Server software for any-screen playout. With it, Wowza licensees can deliver live linear streams as time-shifted services to any screen -- capabilities that have been shown to increase both viewer engagement and revenues. The Wowza nDVR also supports trick-play features such as live-stream pause, rewind, and resume, and it enables content publishers and service providers to develop the kind of premium catch-up TV services that both enhance and individualize the viewer experience.

- Wowza DRM(TM) AddOn facilitates integration with various digital rights management platforms to deliver on-the-fly encryption for live and video-on-demand content to any screen.

Wowza Streaming Media East 2012 Announcements:

- Wowza Announces Inaugural Support for Windows Azure Media Services

- Wowza Streaming Partner Uvault Custom-Builds Application for Wowza Media Server, Enabling Closed Captioning to Any Device

- Wowza Joins the MPEG-DASH Promoters Group (DASH-PG)

Wowza Media Systems Seminars:

Join Wowza Media Systems' V.P. of Product Management, Chris Knowlton, at the following seminars:

- Monday, May 14: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. / SM1: Streaming Media Delivery Servers and Clouds

- Wednesday, May 16: 1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. / C203: HOW-TO: Adaptive Live Streaming to Any Device From a Single Encoder Stream

Also Dylan Armajani, AOL Live Streaming Specialist, will be powering his live demonstration using the Wowza Media Server software in the following session:

- Tuesday, May 15: 2:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. / C104: HOW-TO: Comparing & Configuring Live Streaming Encoders

Company Overview:

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

