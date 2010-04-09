LINEAR ACOUSTIC PROVIDES REAL-TIME LOUDNESS LOGGING DATA TO THE DIGITAL NIRVANA MonitorIQ

NEWARK, CA - Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, announces a technology partnership with Digital Nirvana, a leading provider of compliance monitoring and logging solutions.

Controlling and monitoring loudness per industry-standard ITU-R BS.1770 is a crucial requirement for transmitting in compliance with ATSC Recommended Practice A/85 and the pending CALM Act legislation. The Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor provides comprehensive loudness and peak level metering of up to eight channels of 5.1 surround and/or stereo AES or SDI audio in a simple cost-effective package. With this technology partnership, the LQ-1000 will connect with the Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System, and send real-time ITU-standard loudness data on a continuous basis for logging and mapping of data with the broadcast content video by MonitorIQ.

"We are proud to be collaborating with Linear Acoustic in providing a cutting-edge solution that combines both world-class products into one," says Hiren Hindocha, president and CEO, Digital Nirvana. "By integrating MonitorIQ with the Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor, broadcasters will be able to easily provide the required broadcast transmissions to the FCC when addressing loudness complaints."

The Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, aircheck logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

"Linear Acoustic AERO processing provides complete control of transmitted loudness, guaranteeing compliance with A/85," says Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic. "By utilizing the LQ-1000 interconnection to Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ, broadcasters will be able to demonstrate compliance when challenged with listener complaints or FCC citations of excessive loudness."

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AEROTM range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2(tm) (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX(tm) metadata processing products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc(tm) technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally. Further information is available at www.digital-nirvana.com and www.MonitorIQ.TV.

# # #

LINEAR ACOUSTIC PROVIDES REAL-TIME LOUDNESS LOGGING DATA TO THE DIGITAL NIRVANA MONITORIQ BROADCAST MONITORING SYSTEM/PAGE TWO

LINEAR ACOUSTIC FEATURES COMPLETE LINE OF PRODUCTS AT BIRTV 2009/PAGE THREE