GLOBALSTOR STORAGE SYSTEMS EXCLUSIVELY USED FOR ASSIMILATE’S DEMONSTRATIONS AT NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV ― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback system is the exclusive hardware storage solution of choice for ASSSIMILATE’s demonstrations at NAB 2010. Hosted in three separate demo suites at the nearby Renaissance Hotel throughout the duration of the show, ASSIMILATE will showcase the latest SCRATCH v5.1 software exclusively on Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI hardware.

Two of the suites will focus on showing stereoscopic workflows using the RED camera format and dual RED Rocket cards to allow full 4K stereoscopic image processing and viewing in real time. Globalstor was a natural choice for this, as they are the only hardware provider that supports the dual RED Rocket configuration. These same systems will also be showing stereoscopic workflows using the standard DPX file format, which requires very high disk performance.

ASSIMILATE’s third demo suite will be showing SCRATCH v5.1 software, also running on Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system, but also connected via 10-Gigabit Ethernet to a 2K film scanner. The film scanner is able to write files directly to the ExtremeStor-DI’s internal RAID storage array, which the SCRATCH software can then read immediately. This allows smaller facilities to operate in a shared storage environment without the need to install a more costly Storage Area Network [SAN] or to transfer Gigabytes of data using external hard drives or slower Ethernet connections.

Globalstor systems will also be in ASSIMILATE partner booths throughout the NAB show floor, with two systems in the IGI booth (C12415) showing full 4K projection from Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system using RED Rocket cards and the NVIDIA Quadroplex4K graphics processor, as well as an additional 2K stereoscopic system that also features Globalstor.

ASSIMILATE will also be participating in the REDucation training events being held at the Tropicana Hotel prior to the show, as well as RED Day which is being held on Wednesday, April 14th, at the Tropicana. Demos at both events incorporate Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI.

With ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs, and scalable up to 72TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low, making the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 36TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.

About ASSIMILATE

ASSIMILATE™ is transforming post production of visually complex imagery projects with its SCRATCH® Digital Finishing Solution, the essential mix for a real-time, resolution-dependent data pipeline. Along with data management, SCRATCH features a rich set of DI and post tools for working in any combination of HD/SD, film (2K, 4K), 3D RED ONE 4K, and RED 4K-3D. ASSIMILATE is committed to empowering the broad spectrum of creative and post-production professionals with state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, data-centric solutions that deliver optimal price/performance. To learn more about SCRATCH, see www.assimilateinc.com. See the latest SCRATCH user case studies at http://www.assimilateinc.com/case.html.

