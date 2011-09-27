Wohler CCW/HD World Product Preview

Content & Communications World /HD World 2011 Product Preview Wohler Technologies Booth 1301

Wohler at Content & Communications World (CCW)/HD World 2011: Wohler will demonstrate the company's full range of signal management and confidence monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Several Wohler products will be making their North American debut after being introduced at IBC2011 -- including the new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor and RMQ-230 quad split video monitor. For the first time, Wohler will also be showcasing the SoundField line of critically acclaimed surround microphones and upmix solutions, thanks to a new reseller and distribution agreement involving North, South, and Central American countries signed just this month. In addition, Wohler's award-winning AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor -- as well as the MADI-8 audio monitor, Presto video switcher, and Pandora loudness analyzer -- will also be on display in Wohler's state-of-the-art mobile showroom.

Wohler Products at CCW/HD World:

New! DVM-2443 Video Monitor The new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor is a cost-effective four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2-RU configuration. First introduced at IBC2011, the DVM-2443 video monitor incorporates four 4.3-inch 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for flexible and convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as PID table metadata, waveform, and vectorscope overlays, and audio-level meters. In addition, the DVM-2443 accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I, and analog audio stereo inputs.

New! RMQ-230 Quad Split Video Monitor The RMQ-230 quad split video monitor allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen. RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, RMQ-230 monitors can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode, and various markers. While the new Wohler LCD monitor can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, broadcasters also can configure the system as a single full screen or with one large and three smaller windows, the latter being ideal for simultaneous PC workstation screen and audio/video confidence monitoring usage.

New! Enhancements to AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor At CCW/HD World, Wohler will also present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor. Highlights of the new AMP2-316V version 5 include a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions. These new features greatly simplify operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button. In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby(R) and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.

New! Enhancements to Pandora Loudness Analyzer Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. Through the new Wohler Loudness application, Pandora now allows users to monitor, analyze, and demonstrate audio loudness levels on an iPad(R) or iPod touch(R). When the application is in "Demo" mode, features can be demonstrated on an iPod touch or iPad. Standards covered include ATSC A/85 (ITU BS.1770 and ITU BS.1771), EBU R128, and ARIB TR-B32.

New! SoundField Product Line Wohler is now pleased to offer SoundField's full line of single-point source 5.1 surround microphones and upmix solutions to the North, Central, and South American markets through an exclusive distribution arrangement. SoundField's line of professional surround microphones enables acquisition of high-quality surround audio from a single microphone placement. Several models are available targeting fixed installation as well as location and studio recording applications. Wohler will also offer the SoundField upmix solutions, which are available in both rackmount (UPM-1) and plug-in software (UPM-1PLUGIN) form factors. Two SoundField products being featured at CCW/HD World are the acclaimed DSF-2 broadcast microphone system and the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 converter. The DSF-2 simultaneously provides both the surround and stereo soundscape at large-scale outside broadcast events such as football stadiums and concert hall venues. The UPM-1 19-inch rack hardware processor with an all-digital signal path offers a simple upmix solution for creating natural-sounding 5.1 surround from a stereo signal.

MADI-8 Audio Monitor Wohler will also showcase its MADI-8 audio monitor, which allows broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution. The 1-RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD menu display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, a front-panel headphone jack, channel-presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

AMP1-D8MDA-3G Audio Monitor with Dolby(R) Digital Wohler's AMP1-D8MDA-3G offers a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor is capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams decoded from AES and 3G/HD/SD-SDI multichannel inputs. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.

Presto Video Switcher Also on display at CCW/HD World, Presto is Wohler's award-winning video switcher that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

Company Quote: "At CCW/HD World, we will be showcasing our new, cost-effective DVM-2443 and RMQ-230 video monitors for the first time to the North American market," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "In addition, our newly enhanced product lineup -- featuring new versions of the AMP2-E16V audio/video monitor and Pandora loudness analyzer -- further demonstrates Wohler's commitment to providing our customers with the most efficient and powerful signal management and confident monitoring solutions on the market today."

Company Background: Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

