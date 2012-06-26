Sencore Furthers Support of PBS' WARN Act Project With Delivery of Message Data Encapsulator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- June 26, 2012 -- Sencore today announced that the company has extended its partnership with PBS to deliver an advanced message data encapsulator in support of the PBS Warning, Alert, and Response Network (WARN) Act compliance project. The new data encapsulator will work in tandem with other Sencore solutions already in place to enable PBS, its member stations, public television (PTV), and non-commercial educational (NCE) stations to provide next-generation emergency alert services.

"Already a close partner on this project, Sencore is uniquely qualified to fulfill PBS' requirements for a WARN encapsulator. The company thoroughly understands the goals, message formats, and architecture of our system," said Aaron Silverman, communications director for the PBS WARN Project. "The new message data encapsulator is the latest building block in a seamless and reliable framework that will allow us to serve as a diverse path for wireless enabled alerts without disruption to the broadcast signal."

The message encapsulator works in coordination with Sencore-provided MRD 3187B receivers and TDI 3000 transport data injectors to create a redundant data network leveraging the existing PBS broadcast infrastructure. The WARN backup data network connects FEMA to commercial mobile service (CMS) providers for the delivery of geotargeted emergency warning text messages to cellular telephones across the United States. The data encapsulator will leverage proven, tested hardware components from both the MRD 3187B and the TDI 3000 to provide a solution that is reliable and easy to maintain.

The new encapsulator will perform message processing and handling, Web server hosting, message formatting and encapsulation, and heartbeat/test message generation. The encapsulator will transmit identical copies of the data stream through its ASI and redundant IP outputs. Full control of unit settings will be available through a hosted Web GUI, and NMS integration is possible via full support of SNMP-based remote monitoring and control.

"With the addition of the new encapsulator, we are building a completely integrated signal transmission system that has been extensively qualified and tested by both the PBS WARN staff and Sencore," said Garrett Carter, director of sales at Sencore. "It's the latest step in our continuing role in helping PBS deliver this vital service as part of the U.S. Emergency Alert System, and we're confident that all of our solutions will offer the proven reliability and effective broadcast signal delivery that PBS needs to build a future-proof WARN infrastructure."

About PBS

PBS, with its nearly 360 member stations, offers all Americans -- from every walk of life -- the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content. Each month, PBS reaches 124 million people through television and 20 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS' broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. PBS' premier children's TV programming and its website, pbskids.org, are parents' and teachers' most trusted partners in inspiring and nurturing curiosity and love of learning in children. More information about PBS is available at pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the Internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook, or through our apps for mobile devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.