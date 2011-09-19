Blackmagic Design Announces New Low Price for HDMI and Analog Mini Converter Models

Milpitas, CA - September 19, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price on 6 of its popular Mini Converters. From today, Mini Converter SDI to HDMI, Mini Converter HDMI to SDI, Mini Converter SDI to Analog and Mini Converter Analog to SDI models will be reduced to US$295. The Heavy Duty models of these 4 Mini Converters, featuring ultra tough machined aluminum design, will be lowered to US$395. These models are all shipping now.

Unlike other converters on the market today, Blackmagic Design’s Mini Converter’s include extremely powerful features such as 3 Gb/s SDI technology, redundant SDI inputs, balanced analog and AES/EBU switchable audio on standard 1/4 inch jack audio connections and an international power supply which includes adapter plates for all international power sockets.

Blackmagic Design’s Mini Converters have more features that are easier to use than found in other converters. A good example of these powerful features is the inclusion of audio on standard 1/4 inch jack connectors, and the audio can be switched between balanced analog or AES/EBU audio. Jack connectors makes it easy to use off the shelf cables and a wide range of audio products. This lets the customers choose between audio on the HDMI connection, as well as independent audio as AES/EBU and balanced analog.

For customers who need an alternative battery powered conversion option for field use, then Blackmagic Design’s HyperDeck Shuttle also operates perfectly as an HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converter all in a single machined metal design. Even if customers are not using the SSD uncompressed recording, the HDMI or SDI input can be connected and then video is output as both HDMI and SDI video. This means HyperDeck Shuttle can be used as two converters in one, all battery operated, with recording of high quality uncompressed video on SSD’s if required! It’s compact size makes it a fantastic alternative for batter powered conversion.

“We designed the Mini Converters to be the perfect solution for monitoring and for converting computer video to SDI, consumer video cameras to SDI and adapting analog devices to modern HD-SDI environments. Today we have thousands of customers who use our Mini Converters for the most critical broadcast work,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Now, with this new affordable price, our Mini Converters are available to smaller studios on the tightest budgets. Unlike other low cost solutions, with Mini Converters, you get all the professional features such as redundant inputs, re clocked loop SDI out, HDMI, AES/EBU and analog audio all in a compact affordable design!”

Availability and Price

All Mini Converters are available now from US$295 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.