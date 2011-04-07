For Immediate Release

CLASS ON DEMAND LEGENDS SERIES LIGHTS UP ITS TRAINING CURRICULUM

Popular training lineup now includes insider tips and tricks from film and video lighting Legend, Carl Gundestrup; Class on Demand also adds new Final Cut Pro Tutorial to the ‘Legends’ Series mix

Hoffman Estates, IL – April 6, 2011 - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” training initiative (http://www.classondemand.com/legends/). Powered by the Class on Demand Learning Platform’s secure streaming video server, “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” offers beginners and seasoned professionals a chance to attend the most acclaimed short-format training seminars from the convenience of their home or office computer. The seminars, webinars, and workshops share exciting techniques from some of the most talented minds in digital media and post-production, including Final Cut tutorial Legend, Larry Jordan. “The ‘Legends’ Series is picking up momentum,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “Its courses, which cover everything from analyses of industry trends to exciting tips, tricks, and workflow solutions are a popular choice for anyone looking for quick, yet in-depth insider training delivered directly by the experts.”

The latest Legend to come on board is video lighting veteran, Carl Gundestrup. With over 30-years of experience under his belt, Gundestrup’s resume is jam-packed with big name projects that include the likes of NBC, ABC, Industrial Light & Magic, Pepsi, Bath and Body Works, America's Most Wanted, Xango, and the Utah Jazz. Holtz added: “We are excited to add Carl Gundestrup to the ‘Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series.’ His Legends training allows users to experience his lighting expertise first-hand and provides some amazing inside tips-and-tricks on green screen production and motion picture and video lighting principles…all stemming from Gundestrup’s impressive background,” said Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand.

Gundestrup commented, “I am excited to be a part of the Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series – it is definitely the go-to source for some of the most unique training in the industry. My courses ‘Green Screen Lighting’ and ‘Intro to Lighting for Film and Video’ were created to give the next generation of filmmakers exclusive knowledge on the topics of lighting; helping them focus on the artistic process of filmmaking.”

Gundestrup’s “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” courses explore the process of lighting a green screen, as well as the lighting principles used every day by industry technicians. “Green Screen Lighting” depicts the importance of light separation between the green screen and talent, and shows how to light - from a small kit up to six or more lights - for custom looks and lighting in confined spaces. Gundestrup also covers typical green screen and talent lighting issues and how to address them.

“Introduction to Lighting for Film & Video” is a great reference tool for both lighting beginners and seasoned professionals. The ‘Legends’ training covers topics ranging from lighting instruments and 3-point lighting, both on set and in practical locations, to controlling light, color correction, and lighting in layers.

NEW - Final Cut Tutorial Legend Larry Jordan

Current Class on Demand Legend Larry Jordan is also adding new training to the Legends curriculum. The new Final Cut Tutorial explores file management and workflows, working with multiple video formats, and 3D space in three separate parts.

Designed as an introduction to file management and workflow in Final Cut Pro, “Final Cut Workflow and Media Management” discusses the file handling, optimizing, managing, and querying features of the program. “Managing Projects with Multiple Video Formats” provides valuable insight into why so many different formats exist and provides a series of road-maps that users can navigate to simplify the editing process. Last but not least, Jordan’s “Using 3D Cameras, Sets and Lights in Motion 4” is a more advanced training title that takes users through creating cameras, lights, and sets, then animating them in 3D space with Motion 4.

For more information about the ‘Legends’ Series, including a full list of available webinars, please visit http://www.classondemand.com/legends/.

Pricing and Availability of the “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” featuring Carl Gundestrup and Larry Jordan

The “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” webinars featuring Carl Gundestrup – “Green Screen Lighting” and “Introduction to Lighting for Film & Video” – are priced at $39.00 USD and $59.00 USD, respectively.

Each “Class on Demand ‘Legends’ Series” webinar featuring Larry Jordan is priced at $34.99 USD.

About Carl Gundestrup

Carl "The Illuminator" Gundestrup has been lighting independent films, television commercials and corporate video for over 30 years. His clients include NBC, ABC, Industrial Light & Magic, Pepsi, Bath and Body Works, America's Most Wanted, Xango and the Utah Jazz.

About Larry JordanLarry Jordan is an internationally renowned consultant and Apple-Certified trainer in digital media with over 30-years experience as a television producer, director and editor with national broadcast and corporate credits. Based in Los Angeles, he's a member of both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

About Class on DemandClass on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media GroupKathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media GroupJanice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com