XenData Launches SX-10 LTO Video Archive Appliance

XenData’s new archive appliance provides up to 75 TB of near-line LTO and unlimited offline storage for video production and post-production applications

Walnut Creek, Calif. – Oct. 18, 2011 –XenData, the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, today announces the SX-10 LTO archive appliance. The SX-10 connects to 1 GigE networks and manages either one or two external LTO tape drives or an LTO tape library attached via SAS connections. This creates a cost effective digital video archive that is optimized for the requirements of the media and entertainment industry and is ideal for video production and post production applications. Offering broad compatibility, the SX-10 archive can be used simultaneously by multiple standard applications and works with most MAMs and NLEs.

Adobe Premiere and Apple Final Cut Pro 7 users can archive directly to the SX-10 without any additional software. Users of Avid Media Composer may easily archive projects and sequences by adding Parking software from Marquis Broadcast. The SX-10 supports both Windows and Mac clients and it may also be accessed from any client type using FTP. In addition to file transfers from MAMs, NLEs and other applications, files and folders may be manually archived to and restored from LTO using Explorer on a Windows client, Finder on a Mac or by using an FTP utility. The SX-10 will also be available with a XenData integration module for Harmonic’s Media Application Server.

The SX-10 is available in six models that can support from a single external LTO-5 tape drive to a 75 TB robotic tape library with up to two internal LTO-5 drives. Pricing ranges from $8,750 – $15,750, depending on the model. The SX-10 supports tape libraries from a wide range of manufacturers including Dell, HP, IBM, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg.

In addition to providing up to 75 TB of near-line LTO capacity, the SX-10 manages an unlimited number of offline LTO cartridges, effectively providing an infinite archive capacity. If any attempt is made to restore a file from an offline LTO tape, the system identifies the barcode or name of the offline tape and provides an on-screen notification or email alert.

The SX-10 runs XenData6 Server software on a Windows 7 operating system which provides rich functionality, including automatic LTO cartridge replication, spanning of files across LTO cartridges, partial file restore and LTO cartridge repack to recover space from deleted files. The SX-10 includes a 2.8 TB disk cache, a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon processor and 16 GB of RAM, making it suitable for archiving and restoring several terabytes of video assets per day. Further, the SX-10 is suitable for rack mounting, having a 1U form factor; or alternatively, it may be used on a desktop. As the SX-10 is low noise, it is highly suitable for use in an office environment.

The SX-10 will be demonstrated for the first time on Oct. 25 - 27 at the SMPTE 2011 Annual Convention and Exhibition in Hollywood, Calif. on the XenData booth #310. Availability for the SX-10 will begin in December 2011.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With digital video archive servers installed in over 50 countries worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

