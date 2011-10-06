Tiffen Dfx v3 Digital Filter Suite Makes Standout Debut Winning a Coveted DV Black Diamond Award

DV Magazine tips its hat to the brand new Tiffen Dfx v3 for its outstanding video and still imaging effects capabilities within just one week of its official launch

Hauppauge, NY – October 6, 2011 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that its brand new Tiffen Dfx v3 digital filter suite has claimed the highly-regarded DV Black Diamond Award from DV Magazine. The DV Black Diamond Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the advancement of the art and science of video technology. This is Tiffen’s second time being recognized for the prestigious award. “We are thrilled to have received the DV Black Diamond Award from such a well-respected industry publication,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “The launch of version 3.0 of our popular Dfx digital filter suite has garnered excellent feedback and support from both new and current users, and this award is like the icing on the cake. Providing the video community with powerful visual effects tools to heighten the level of creativity in any project is our main goal, and we are so pleased to be recognized for that by DV Magazine – a huge thank you to the publication!”

Tiffen Dfx v3 Highlights

A powerful and robust video and still image editing effects suite, Tiffen Dfx 3.0 boasts enhanced multi-processor acceleration for faster interaction and rendering of images, 10+ brand new filters for optical effects, updated host support, interface improvements, and more, taking still and moving image editing to the next level of visual brilliance. Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for professional photographers, top motion picture filmmakers, video editors, and visual effects artists around the world. New features and capabilities include:

• Color Shadow: Creates a high contrast image overlayed with a gradient, simulating the look and feel of those colorful iPod® commercials.

• DeBand: Removes banding artifacts from an image by smoothing pixels in banded areas while retaining detail. Banding frequently occurs, in blue skies for instance, with DSLR’s as well as digital cameras. DeBand effectively smoothes out this unwanted banding.

• DeBlock: Removes blocking artifacts created as a result of high compression factors, such as overly compressed JPG images which often cause square blocking artifacts.

• DeNoise: Grain and noise from digital cameras, whether still or video, is a common problem. DeNoise removes the grain and noise while still retaining detail.

• Film Stocks: Simulates 113 different color and black & white photographic film stocks. For those desiring the look of either old or current film stocks, there are simulations of many of the popular brands from Kodak®, Fuji®, Agfa®, Polaroid®, and Ilford®.

• Glow Darks: Glows and grows the dark areas of an image, creating a stylized, dreamy dark glow.

• Key Light: Relights images with a directional or point light. Changing the lighting after an image has been photographed gives the photographer/editor control to fix or enhance their images, as well as create interesting lighting effects.

• Rays: Creates stunning and realistic light ray effects quickly and easily. Rays can add shafts of light streaming through clouds, rays filtering through a forest canopy, beams of light on a foggy night, or rays shooting through an interior window. Rays adds a striking and dramatic quality to any image.

• Texture: Applies textures to an image for a stylized look. Adding texture to an image is a great way to create a unique and customized look.

• Match: Matches the color, detail, grain, and tone of one image and applies it to another.

“Simply put, I think Tiffen Dfx is truly a digital dark room essential for any photographer, cinematographer, or retoucher. It opens up so many doors to creativity. From acting as a bridge between my film work and print, to heightening that raw emotion that I strive to capture in all of my work – there’s really no comparison,” comments Michael Bernard, Director and Cinematographer.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of photographic filters and lens accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products from its divisions, which include: Consumer, Motion Picture and Television, Digital, Tripods and Support Systems. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

