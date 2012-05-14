Broadcast Asia2012 Product Preview Wohler Exhibiting in Stand 4P2-01

Company Overview:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

Wohler Products at BroadcastAsia2012:

Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform

Wohler's RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform enables a more efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, while augmenting and integrating with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine, coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid now manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and audio processing, to more complex processing such as faster-than-real-time standards conversion, mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.

ContentProbe

Making its debut in the Asian marketplace at BroadcastAsia2012 is Wohler's new ContentProbe compliance recorder, featuring dedicated and purpose-built hardware and software that reliably records 24 hours a day. First introduced at the 2012 NAB Show, this system offers a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access across the network to all channels. ContentProbe provides compliance recording with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring for audio, video, captions, and loudness. With Media FingerPrinting technology for commercial content verification and best-in-class RealSync frame-accurate recording, extensive alerts and notifications can be tailored to user preference. An intuitive, feature-rich, Silverlight Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels or 16 audio channels, combined with up to 720 days of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual-power supplies, are contained in a single 1-RU enclosure.

DVM-2443 MPEG Video Monitor

The new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor is a cost-effective four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2-RU configuration. The DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor incorporates four 4.3-inch 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for flexible and convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as PID table metadata, waveform and vectorscope overlays, and audio-level meters. In addition, the DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I, and analog audio stereo inputs. Additional models and screen sizes are planned for release within Q3 2012.

RMV16 Multiviewer

Wohler's RMV16 multiviewer gives control rooms and other mission-critical areas the power and flexibility to drive up to 16 separate monitoring windows to a common flat-panel display. The RMV16's mix-and-match design allows broadcasters to select the number of inputs and outputs they require, and to display these sources combined with de-embedding and metering of up to eight audio channels, UMD, timecode, and insertion/display of both clock and still images. The multiviewer accepts inputs including analog composite video, component, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and even 3G, and can provide outputs in VGA, DVI, and HDMI formats. Each screen layout and configuration can be stored to a given preset, allowing for later recall of wall configuration changes set through the system's intuitive GUI. Dual power supplies and air cooling help to ensure reliable performance.

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new dual-input SDI audio monitor offers high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU unit de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced outputs. The monitor offers a number of convenient capabilities including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels, with the ability to assign channels to either or both outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Speaking Event:

Jhonny Maroun, regional sales manager for Wohler Asia Pacific, will present "MPEG Monitoring: Demystifying the Process" at BroadcastAsia2012. Maroun's session will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20.

Company Quote: "We are very excited to be showcasing our award-winning product lineup once again at BroadcastAsia, which remains an ever-important show for broadcasters throughout this region. Coming off the recent acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies, we will be showcasing the new Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, along with the new ContentProbe compliance recorder that ensures effective broadcast signal monitoring and recording 24 hours a day." -- Jhonny Maroun, regional sales manager of Wohler Asia Pacific.