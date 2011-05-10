Mediaset Selects Dalet Enterprise Edition to Centralize News Production Throughout its Television Operations

Dalet’s Media Asset Management solution with story-centric newsroom production tools unify Milan, Rome, 10 regional sites and new 24/7 channel

Levallois-Perret, France - Mediaset, the largest commercial broadcaster in Italy, has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition to centralize and streamline all of the company’s TV news operations, including a 24/7 news channel which launches later this year. Mediaset journalists throughout Italy and in-the-field will use the end-to-end newsroom functionality of Dalet Enterprise Edition to browse wires, prepare text, edit video, and create voiceovers and packages - all from the Dalet’s desktop. The Dalet platform combines state-of-the-art production tools with strong metadata management and media automation capabilities. A single Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM) platform will manage the entire news organization, improving the production process, and facilitating sharing, cataloging and preparation of content for multiple outlets. The rollout of the Dalet MAM platform begins with the installation of Dalet’s story-centric newsroom, video production and playout tools in Milan for the Studio Aperto channel and for Mediaset’s newly created central news agency, which is the hub for news gathering, video production and feeds to the regional channels and web operations. Deployment will then extend to include all 10 of Mediaset’s regional stations as well as the all-news channel.

“The ability to unify our news operations with the Dalet Enterprise Edition working on a single database will give us tremendous advantages. Combined with Dalet’s flexible, desktop production tools, we’ll see immediate improvements and efficiencies in how our journalists, build, broadcast and share their stories. We’ll also be able to better leverage the content for the launch of our 24/7 news channel and for other new media platforms,” says Mauro Cassanmagnago, Deputy General Manager, Department of Research and Engineering, Mediaset. “We believe the Dalet solution, with its advanced, open-IT platform and proven scalability, gives us an excellent long-term solution for news prep and dissemination. It integrates well with the many other elements of our infrastructure and is also adaptable for future technology advances.”

Business partner and system integrator, Media Power, is working closely with Dalet to design and deploy the enterprise installation. “We are building the entire file-based workflow around Dalet Enterprise Edition. The unified system will offer Mediaset much better control over content from story development to delivery,” comments Marcello Dellepiane, President and CEO, Media Power Group. “In addition to improving content production and delivery, the Dalet solution offers an attractive return on investment. Dalet’s commitment to developing agile solutions that leverage IT-based technologies means Mediaset can scale and expand the system without the complications and added expense typical of proprietary products.”

The efficiencies of a centralized workflow will be apparent in the very first phases of the deployment. More than 120 news agency staffers will be using Dalet in the agency hub; another 25 journalists working in Rome, seamlessly connected to the same Dalet content database to review assignment, browsing wires and video, and create their locally-produced reports. Remote journalists will be able to access the database from the field using Dalet Web Space. 40 archivists in Milan and Rome will rely on the strong metadata management and comprehensive cataloguing and search tools in Dalet Enterprise Edition to ensure the integrity and protect the value of the media assets. “Dalet technology provides a simplified yet sophisticated workflow that addresses the needs and intensive demands of large news organizations such as Mediaset. The Dalet platform is robust and multi-layered with exceptional metadata and media management; our workflow engine facilitates files conversions, media and metadata exchanges between the diverse hardware and software systems - and dramatically increases collaboration from ingest through archive,” explains Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “Using Dalet SOA-based architecture, Mediaset can tightly integrate other systems and take advantage of emerging technologies to best suit their needs – now and in the future.”

