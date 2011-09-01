OCTOPUS Newsroom partners with ToolsOn Air

Prague, Czech Republic | Vienna, Austria – September 1st , 2011 – OCTOPUS Newsroom and ToolsOnAir officially announced today that they have entered into a new technology partnership together.

The partnership followed successful tests of OCTOPUS6, platform independent and cost-effective newsroom computer system and just:live, a complete set of powerful video production tools designed to create a professional TV broadcast facility on the proven Apple Macintosh platform.

The integration was introduced already at the recent NAB Show in Las Vegas and since then, the relationship has resulted in the development of a highly generic MOS gateway that is easy to install and provides perfect integration with the OCTOPUS platform.

The new partnership offers a complete news production on MacOS X which is highly cost-effective and user friendly and as such it is the ideal solution for small channels or channels with standard workflow.

“We are proud to announce the integration with OCTOPUS Newsroom,” said Gilbert Leb, ToolsOnAir’s VP of Sales. “It’s been on our product development roadmap for some time now, and we’re all very pleased with the results.” The completed integration is targeted to coincide with the IBC Show.

“We are very pleased to see our newsroom system integrated to another Mac based product,” said Jan Pulpan, director of Sales and Engineering at OCTOPUS Newsroom. “It is particularly great to see that ToolsOnAir’s integration implements more than just a standard MOS workflow. It provides complete integration of Final Cut Pro into the production chain using the OCTOPUS NLE plug-in. It also provides access to ToolsOnAir’s graphics features to all journalists in the newsroom. Journalists can position CGs using low resolution versions of finished clips. ToolsOnAir and OCTOPUS have prepared one of the best and most complete integrations available.”

The integration will be shown at this year IBC in Hall 7 on stand 7.H32 at Tools on Air stand as well as Hall 2 stand B19 at OCTOPUS Newsroom one.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than10 years of excellence. OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, cost-effective and reliable newsroom computer system running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux platforms. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 90 channels including broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English – Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India.

About ToolsOnAir

ToolsOnAir provides powerful, intuitive QuickTime-based applications designed to create a professional, fully functional broadcast production facility using Mac OS X and low-cost, off-the-shelf hardware components. The ToolsOnAir ust: suite is designed with live broadcast production in mind, integrating video, audio and graphics, along with automation, asset management and multiple format capabilities. Full QuickTime and Final Cut compatibility eliminates time-intensive file conversion, and a powerful, intuitive GUI streamlines the workflow from ingest to playout.

