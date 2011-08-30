Auralex Introduces Digital Room Analysis Form

New Digital Process Creates Quicker Assessment of Customer’s Acoustical Needs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, AUGUST 30, 2011 — Auralex Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, launches the newest innovation to its Free Personalized Room Analysis service, a Digital Personalized Room Analysis Form (Digital PRAF). As a digital upgrade to the company’s existing Free Personalized Room Analysis service, the new digital form will allow for a more efficient customer experience.

The new digital process enables room information to be fed directly into the Auralex database, so the company’s Application Specialists can immediately begin evaluating the room’s acoustical needs. This direct stream of data drastically shortens the process and, ultimately, the acoustical analysis completion time. However, if customers still desire the paper version of this form, authorized Auralex dealers will have it on hand.

Most aspects of the PRAF service have stayed the same. Customers fill out a form with details about their project and provide diagrams with room dimensions. The new form will allow customers to input the requested data, and upload drawings and pictures directly into Auralex’s Customer Relationship Management software. This information is then used to render an acoustical model of the space and to determine the most effective acoustical treatment plan for the specific room and application.

After Auralex receives the requests, they are sorted geographically and routed to the appropriate Application Specialist. Within two to three business days, an Auralex Application Specialist will review the information and formulate suggestions for Auralex products and their suggested placement in the room(s). Products can then be purchased through any of Auralex’s hundreds of authorized dealers.

“By digitizing our Personalized Room Analysis Form, Auralex is able to promptly respond to and provide consumers with a convenient and cost-effective solution to diagnosing and treating acoustical inaccuracies,” says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “Auralex continually strives for advancement in product design and service; the new Digital PRAF demonstrates Auralex’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of inventive customer service and support.”

The new free digital PRAF is now available at http://www.auralex.com/praf/ and has replaced the downloadable Auralex PRAF form in PDF format.

Due to an ever-growing demand for acoustical assistance and the popularity of Auralex products, the company’s FREE Personalized Room Analysis is limited to a maximum of two hours of phone discussions, e-mails and/or faxed correspondences. This is necessary to ensure that Auralex can assist everyone in a timely fashion. If your product application support needs exceed this limit, an Auralex representative will contact you directly to discuss additional options.

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.

Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.