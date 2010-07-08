SHOWMGR.COM GETS PORTABLE WITH APPLE iPAD

New DisplayMgr Interface for iPad Creates Powerful and Accessible Solution for On-Location Productions and Post Production Managers

LOS ANGELES, CA. - ShowMgr.com the leading developer and provider of web-based enterprise resource (ERP) management tools designed to automate and streamline production planning, financial management and event operations for the entertainment, broadcast and digital content creation markets, is now compatible with the Apple iPad. Utilizing its DisplayMgr interface, ShowMgr.com brings all the resource, asset, facilities and service management information from its vast suite of applications to the iPad, offering a completely portable option for on-location productions and post production managers and allows users to access the tool from anywhere at any time. In addition, ShowMgr.com on iPad allows users to review and manage budgets and schedules in real-time from conference rooms, studios and on-locations shoots.

"ShowMgr.com has remained committed to innovation by constantly building on its legacy though improving and expanding its highly acclaimed suite of production-focused applications and portal properties to meet the business needs of our customers," says Kevin M. Rosen, Founder and CEO of ShowMgr.com. "Our DisplayMgr interface for iPad was created to help our users manage their work paradigm regardless of geographical parameters, while bringing the extent of information and interactivity to the next level. These new form factors will allow for greater efficiencies, improved collaboration and enhanced communications among the variety of functional departments that are often not all in one location."

DisplayMgr brings a collaborative exhibit of production details to the 9.7-inch, LED-backlit display of the iPad to any location with Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity, giving program management the power to simultaneously deliver essential production schedules, critical organizational details and operational management information. DisplayMgr turns the 0.5-inch thick, 1.5-pound iPad into an essential portable production device with the ShowMgr.com scheduling management tools, allowing technicians, for instance, to clock in and out, know what task is happening where, at what time and shows mission specific information including the scheduling of resources, equipment and facilities.

In addition to DisplayMgr, ShowMgr.com, through its highly secure Web interface, is made up of several relational applications including CrewMgr, FacilityMgr, JourneyMgr, VenueMgr and VendorMgr. As the name of each module implies a function, it is clear that ShowMgr.com covers all aspects of budget, personnel, equipment and workflow for a project well beyond the scope of simple scheduling programs.

ABOUT SHOWMGR.COM

ShowMgr.com is the leading developer and provider of web-based enterprise resource (ERP) management tools for the entertainment, broadcast and digital content markets. With a range of solutions, ShowMgr.com automates and streamlines the entire operational process, connecting resources, assets, facilities, and services all through an intuitive and secure Web interface. With only an internet browser, ShowMgr.com enables visibility and accountability to operations, finance, dashboards, notifications and alerts, scheduling, and work order management. Users are empowered to make informed decisions, enhance productivity, control costs, maximize resources and save time from anywhere, at anytime, on any device. ShowMgr.com clients include such industry leaders as Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Time Warner Cable, MLB Network, Sony Colorworks and many others. For more information visit ShowMgr.com at www.showmgr.com.