RadiantGrid Features Preparation Workflow Module at IBC 2011

RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation service platforms, is featuring its Preparation Workflow Module for the RadiantGrid Platform at IBC 2011 (Stand 8.D29). With this module, users have the ability to prepare content by taking advantage of RadiantGrid’s asset management capabilities. Content will be ingested, indexed for metadata and staged in optimized mezzanine formats (audio, video essence, ancillary data and metadata) within the RadiantGrid asset repository. At this stage users will be able to have access to Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic video and audio processing to aid with intelligent preparation of files prior to transcoding.

Offered as plug-ins under RadiantGrid’s unified user interface, Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic processing allows users to further automate the preparation phase of their workflow. Rather than moving a file out of the workflow into external systems to be processed and then requiring the processed file to be reingested, files can now be prepared and transcoded all within the RadiantGrid Platform.

“The addition of a Preparation Workflow Module to the RadiantGrid Platform furthers our goal of offering our users an automated end-to-end solution from ingest to distribution,” explains Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “By adding processing from Linear Acoustic and Cinnafilm, both leaders in their field, we are able to maintain the most pristine version of a user’s content before it is transcoded.”

The integration of Cinnafilm’s benchmark software, Dark Energy, brings some of the most-advanced, motion estimation-based image optimization and format conversion technologies available to the RadiantGrid platform. Cinnafilm’s video processing modules are GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)-based and, like RadiantGrid’s grid-based transcoding, it is able to process faster and with better quality than other software available on the market today. Cinnafilm’s Dark Energy option will be offered as two plug-ins – Tachyon Convert, which handles pulldown removal and frame rate conversion and Tachyon Optimize, which performs grain and noise management.

The new Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in brings upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multi-pass scaling to the RadiantGrid platform. Via RadiantGrid’s transwrapping functionality, users are able to pass through video streams of any type, while re-encoding, applying loudness processing, upmixing or downmixing to the audio sources using the Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in.

Also, within this model, users will be able to take advantage of the RadiantGrid Production Manager Module. This module provides for extended asset management using proxy and thumbnail viewing to manage metadata, on-demand encoding, clip editing and concatenation, all within a web-based application interface.

