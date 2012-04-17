Primestream Announces FORK 3.0 Production Suite

FORK Improvements, Enhancements, Integrations Help Broadcasters Keep Pace With Multiscreen Delivery Workflows

MIAMI -- April 16, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, announced FORK(TM) 3.0, the next generation of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. FORK 3.0 boasts new features, technological improvements, and integrations with third-party broadcast workflows that make it more responsive, powerful, extendable, and capable of handling multiple tasks.

"FORK continues evolving to take advantage of the newest technologies and meet the changing requirements of our clients," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "In addition to improved core software, FORK 3.0 has new or upgraded applications and new third-party integrations that give our clients the features they've been requesting. We continue to add features to the underlying software that help our customers conform to the requirements of today and tomorrow's workflows."

FORK 3.0 represents a significant leap for the platform in terms of its ability to scale and multitask. Improvements to FORK's underlying technology -- such as drones, dynamic forms, and scripts -- increase the software's stability, reliability, and functionality. These improvements give FORK 3.0 the ability to manage larger installations more efficiently and meet the requirements of today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

Another significant improvement to the software is the addition of the FORK Xchange(TM) Suite, a new companion application that serves as the Web portal into the FORK environment, giving broadcasters and media enterprises instant access to content when and where it's needed -- from any Internet-enabled Windows(R), Mac(R), or iOS device.

Primestream continues its commitment to open-platform, hardware-agnostic broadcast solutions by integrating Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Sony(R) XDCAM(R) Station, and Harmonic ChannelPort(TM) workflows into FORK 3.0.

Other additions to FORK 3.0 include the new Shot List Editor, a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content inside of FORK. Its intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing within minutes, with clips, subclips, voiceovers, and content with various frame rates. In addition, FORK 3.0 includes the latest versions of Mobile2Air(R) and FORK Social add-on applications.

Primestream will demonstrate the FORK 3.0 Production Suite with its many improvements at the 2012 NAB Show, in booth SL6605. More information about Primestream andB4M, products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the B4M FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air, ControlStation(TM), and the cloud based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, online digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. For more information, visit http://www.primestream.com and b4m.com.

