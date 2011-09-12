New Features Accelerate Momentum of On-Set Dailies in Movie and Episodic TV Production

BUDAPEST — Sept. 2, 2011 — At IBC2011 (stand 7.A10), Colorfront will debut the latest version of On-Set Dailies (OSD), the company's acclaimed digital dailies system, with powerful new features adding capabilities in stereographic analysis, workflow, and grading, building on the outstanding offering that has seen OSD become the de facto standard for movie and episodic TV production in little more than 12 months.

"In On-Set Dailies we have found the perfect solution that integrates with Technicolor's own on-set color correction system that we use on broadcast and feature productions," said Brian Gaffney, vice president of Technicolor On Location Services. "OSD allows Technicolor to manage all of the latest camera formats, such as ARRI® ALEXA and the RED® EPIC®, as well as the Canon EOS 5D Mark II. OSD really speeds up the on-location dailies process with a well thought out and complete tool set and great support from Colorfront."

The new waveform and histogram analysis tools for OSD will be on display at IBC2011, providing support for intuitive presentation of stereoscopic parameters. The powerful stereography tool set in OSD also has been extended, offering industry-leading quality for real-time stereo ProRes, ARRIRAW™, and R3D® EPIC support. OSD's exceptional versatility is enhanced with support for ARRI ALEXA Look Files with end-to-end color look management, from on set, near set, and in post. Floating point IIF/ACES and OpenEXR™ file format projects are supported with the acclaimed, fully flexible pipeline for emerging digital camera workflows in primetime television, as well as feature films.

OSD now accepts ARRI DCS lens metadata, features embedded audio and metadata support for QuickTime™ and R3D media, and offers chaptered QuickTime rendering with time code and MXF audio rendering for enhanced Avid™ editorial workflows. Grading facilities are extended with printer light grading and auto grade, and the ergonomic control panel support now includes the latest Tangent Devices Element panels and AVID Artist Color & Transport panels, besides the existing Wave and CP200 control panels from Tangent.

In response to popular demand, Colorfront equipped OSD with an Enhancement Pack that augments existing dailies functions with a range of GPU-based real-time manipulation tools including blurs, sharpen, detail, grain, gradation, vignette, and 3D DVEs. OSD's improved support for stereography now includes differential left/right (L/R) eye views, depth histograms, L/R histograms for color analysis and matching, advanced automatic geometry fixing, edge-based disparity estimator, and time code matching of L/R clips.

"Many of these features have been added to OSD in response to the tremendous uptake of the system for both feature and episodic television production following its enthusiastic reception by moviemakers," said Aron Jaszberenyi, managing director of Colorfront. "The unprecedented processing speed offered by OSD — together with wide support for the major color pipeline workflows and the easy way it handles tedious tasks such as metadata logging, audio syncing, multiple delivery creation, and versioning — has made it a big hit on many of the most prestigious movies and television shows today."

Recent movie credits for OSD include: The Avengers; Life of Pi; Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close; Gambit; Gravity; In Time; Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter; Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters; and The Three Musketeers 3D. Recent prime time television credits for OSD include: CSI:Miami (CBS); Desperate Housewives (ABC); House (Fox); The Lying Game (ABC); Man Up (ABC); NCIS: LA (CBS); Private Practice (ABC); Scandal (ABC); Sons of Anarchy (FX); Undercover Boss (CBS); Vampire Diaries (CW); Walking Dead (AMC); Strike Back 2 (Sky/Cinemax); World Without End (Tandem); The Pillars of the Earth (Tandem); and The Borgias (Showtime).

"The team at Colorfront has designed a revolutionary and unmatched tool in On-Set Dailies," said Brandon Bussinger, director of technology for SIXTEEN19. "I feel strongly that no other system on the market today can handle the variety of workflows, range of deliverables, and time frames demanded by today's productions. The open architecture, intuitive design, and sheer performance of OSD, as well as the collaborative spirit of its design team, have proved invaluable and have made it a cornerstone in our workflow."

Developed by the team that won the 2010 Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Autodesk® Lustre® grading system, OSD offers an all-embracing approach to digital dailies workflow, integrating all the necessary tools — including playback and sync, QC, color grading, audio and metadata management — with state-of-the-art color and image science and generates simultaneous faster-than-real-time deliverables in all common file formats.

Further information about OSD is available at www.colorfront.com.

# # #

About Colorfront

Colorfront, based in Budapest, Hungary, is one of Europe's leading DI and postproduction facilities. The company was founded by brothers Mark and Aron Jaszberenyi, who together played a pivotal role in the emergence of non-linear DI. The company's R&D team earned an Academy Award for the development of Lustre, Autodesk's DI grading system. Combining this in-depth expertise with a pedigree in the development of additional cutting-edge software for color enhancement and dust-busting, Colorfront offers today's most advanced technologies for scanning and recording, DI grading, conforming, digital dailies, VFX, online and offline editing, cinema sound mixing, mastering, and deliverables. For further information please visit www.colorfront.com

ENDS