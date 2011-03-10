New Camera Test Target From DSC Labs Sheds New Light on Traditional Test Charts

NorthernLights is designed to check, test, and calibrate digital cinema and other cameras capable of recording highly saturated colors to the very edge of human vision

Toronto, Canada –DSC Labs, an eco-friendly developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, is pleased to announce NorthernLights, a unique new test target designed to help optimize image quality in digital cinema and HD television. Named after the stunning Aurora Borealis light display, NorthernLights shatters the typical test chart handicap of “narrow color gamut.” NorthernLights provides test elements that function well outside the Rec. 709 color space, which is particularly useful for those working with digital cinema and other high-end camera systems.

“Camera and sensor technology have evolved way beyond the level of color saturation capable of being reproduced in typical test charts,” comments DSC Labs President, David Corley. “Through ongoing research, our engineering group developed the answer to this age-old dilemma. NorthernLights effectively combines DSC’s trusted front-lit technology with innovative self-illuminated high gamut colors, giving camera users a meaningful new way to calibrate and test their cameras in color space well-beyond typical front and rear-lit test systems.”

NorthernLights Features:

• Front-lit 24 DSC-calibrated color chips for accurate reference and setup to the Rec. 709 standard

• 11-step spectrophotometrically neutral crossed grayscale for efficient gamma adjustment

• Horizontal/vertical hyperbolic wedges (DSC trumpets) to test camera resolution

• Upper and lower 18% gray strips to check evenness of lighting, both horizontally and vertically

• Adjustable brightness and color controls to balance white levels

Availability

NorthernLights will be on display at NAB (April 11–14). Attendees will be able to see its unique capabilities demonstrated at the DSC booth, C10215.

DSC Labs produces a wide range of precision tools for image control in broadcasting, digital cinema, corporate production, medicine, security, and more. Many of these tools have been designed with suggestions and input from experts for particular applications — NorthernLights is no exception.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. Using ground source heat/cool technology at the lab, DSC is known for its environmentally friendly production processes and materials, and whenever possible, for designing recyclable products. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement. For more information, please visit: http://www.dsclabs.com.

DSC Labs’ charts are trademarks or registered trademarks of DSC Labs. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

