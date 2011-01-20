EARTHWORKS CELEBRATES 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 15-YEAR WARRANTY

Milford, NH – January 2011 … Earthworks, Inc., the world’s only manufacturer of High Definition Microphones™ for recording, live sound, and test/measurement applications, is pleased to announce that November 2010 marked the company’s 15th anniversary as a leading manufacturer of microphones for a wide range of audio applications. To celebrate this milestone in the company’s compelling history, Earthworks is pleased to announce the introduction of an unrivaled, 15-year warranty for all new purchases. This provides customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing the company is dedicated to superior products with industry-leading support.

Founded by audio pioneer David Blackmer, Earthworks microphones have captured the hearts and creative imagination of leading musical artists, engineers, and producers the world over. This brilliant inventor and founder of dbx™, who invented new technologies in VCAs and true RMS detectors for companders and compressors prior to his ground-breaking work at Earthworks, was a recipient of an Audio Engineering Society Fellowship at the 64th Convention in 1976. Blackmer was dedicated to understanding the way humans hear and perceive sound. Ultimately, he translated that knowledge into numerous advanced, patented technologies that enabled Earthworks to re-define the high-end microphone landscape for countless music and audio professionals.

From Earthworks’ first High Definition microphone—the OM1, to the M30 omnidirectional measurement microphone, the QTC40 Quiet Time Coherent microphone for recording quiet sources, and the PM40 PianoMic™ system that has revolutionized the process of capturing the acoustic piano’s complex sounds, Blackmer’s focus on capturing the energy and presence of live performance serves as the foundation for ensuring optimum sonic representation from all Earthworks microphones. Now, that passion for world-class performance has been extended to the company’s warranty.

Enforceable by the original retail purchaser as of January 1, 2011, Earthworks’ 15-year warranty ensures its product to be free of defects in material and workmanship for a period of fifteen years from the date of original retail purchase. By simply registering the product online at www.earthworksaudio.com within 30 days of purchase, customers can rest assured their investment is protected. Full details of the limited warranty are available on the Earthworks website.

Bill Norton, Earthworks’ COO, commented on the company’s 15th anniversary and its tie-in of the new 15-year product warranty. “Capturing the sound as true to the source as the laws of physics permit has always been a hallmark of this company’s commitment to sonic excellence,” Norton remarked. “With the introduction of our 15-year warranty, Earthworks steps up to the plate once again to provide its customers with exceptional audio performance and the peace of mind that comes from knowing their investment is backed by the best support in the industry. This company’s culture has always been about developing the ‘right tool for the job’ and doing our part to foster the best possible sound quality. With the inclusion of the 15-year warranty, I genuinely believe Earthworks customers will experience even greater value and return on investment (ROI).”

“As we look forward,” Norton continued, “we have the inspiration, the technology, and the commitment of the entire Earthworks team to develop cutting-edge products that enable musicians and audio professionals to bring the highest level of sound quality to their projects. We have several unique, new product offerings in the pipeline and I’m absolutely confident these products, which are handmade and tested in the USA, will not only find a home with many of our existing customers, but open the door to many new customers as well. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished during these fifteen years and our new warranty program reinforces our dedication to deliver the very best products possible to our customers. But in all honesty, we all feel as though we’re just getting started. What we’re really looking forward to is the next fifteen years!”

About Earthworks, Inc.

Earthworks is a New Hampshire, U.S.A. based manufacturer of High Definition Microphones that is dedicated to quality and sonic excellence. Each Earthworks product is handmade with great care, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong emphasis on quality. Earthworks prides itself in making only the very best in professional audio equipment intended for mission critical sound applications. For additional information, visit the company online at www.earthworksaudio.com.

