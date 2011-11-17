CLEAR-COM CHOOSES AUDIOPRO FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE NETHERLANDS

AMSTERDAM, NOVEMBER 17, 2011 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of AudioPro as its new distributor in the Netherlands. AudioPro, the region’s leading lighting and professional audio equipment provider, will offer the full range of HME professional intercom products as well as a majority of Clear-Com’s offerings, focusing on solutions designed for the theatre, live entertainment, studio and broadcast markets.

Clear-Com’s partnership with AudioPro signals a continued commitment toward growth in the region, coupled with a dedication to enhancing the customer experience. To ensure greater product availability for customers in the Netherlands, AudioPro will carry a local stock of Clear-Com and HME products, making it easier for users to purchase intercom systems for a live event or broadcast on short notice. AudioPro will also provide trained technical staff to assist in after-sales support and services.

“We here at AudioPro are very excited to be working with Clear-Com,” says Rolf Dijkstra, Managing Director, AudioPro. “We believe that Clear-Com’s innovative systems are a perfect complement to our current products. With the addition of Clear-Com, AudioPro can provide turnkey solutions for our installed, broadcast and live sound clients. Everyone on our team looks forward to bringing Clear-Com’s groundbreaking, market-proven technologies to our territory.”

A distributor for a wide array of professional audio brands, such as d&b audiotechnik, Auralex and Yamaha, AudioPro will offer Clear-Com and HME intercom systems as part of a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality performance systems in each of the company’s leading markets. AudioPro will be supplying Clear-Com’s EncoreTM Partyline, FreeSpeak®and Tempest®2400 wireless intercom systems as well as the HME DX Series digital and HME PRO850 wireless systems. Also available are the Clear-Com WBS analog wireless system, ConcertTM and VoICE 2.0/SOFT-VoICE Intercom-over-IP communications solutions.

“We believe the newly established relationship between Clear-Com/HME and AudioPro is an excellent fit for both companies,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “AudioPro has garnered a well-established reputation and their extensive customer base creates an opportunity for Clear-Com and HME sales to grow in the Dutch/Benelux region.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.