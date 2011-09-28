NVerzion To Highlight Latest Automation Offerings at CCW/HD World

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sept. 28, 2011 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at Content & Communications World (CCW)/HD World on Oct. 12-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NVerzion will showcase its latest automation technology solutions in booth 957.

NVerzion's affordable automation and storage management solutions provide competitive advantages for broadcasters of any size, while also offering flexibility and easy customization for unique requirements. These attributes make NVerzion solutions particularly attractive to public and educational broadcasting groups as well as to smaller station groups.

At CCW/HD World, NVerzion will show the latest enhancements to the company's flagship automation platform, driven by the NControl playlist application. It features vendor-agnostic product controls including 67 unique protocols for controllable devices, 40 different archive and server configurations, 14 different master control protocols, and 18 different primary and sub-protocols to control video servers.

Addressing today's migration to file-based workflows, NVerzion will bring to CCW/HD World the company's NCompass content delivery edge-server control interface. NCompass streamlines the broadcast workflow and enables efficient use of the delivered metadata from any content delivery platform with a single, common user interface providing access to program metadata and enabling operators to take content directly from providers to the on-air video server. NCompass automatically moves data from the delivery system to the desired destination while renaming the media according to specified naming conventions, while also segmenting the media and updating the database with the new durations and descriptions. NCompass can be supplied with or without a transcoder and it supports all popular delivery systems such as Pathfire(TM) and PitchBlue, as well as those provided by Centaur, DG, Extreme Reach(TM), On The Spot Media, SpotGenie, MediaMover (editors), along with other archival devices.

At HD World, NVerzion will also showcase the TeraStore nearline storage archival system that provides broadcasters with an affordable, compact, scalable, and rack-mountable storage option to address growing content storage needs. Available in configurations of 3RU (12 drives), 4RU (16 drives), 5RU (24 drives), and 9RU (48 drives), TeraStore provides users a disk-based storage option that is perfect for any broadcast environment. The network-based, RAID-protected storage systems offer maximum flexibility at an affordable price, and are fully extensible by adding multiple TeraStore boxes to any existing gigabit network.

CCW/HD World is one of the premier conferences and exhibitions for media, entertainment, and communications technology featuring business solutions for content creation, management, and delivery, along with a range of satellite, fiber, and IP communications solutions. The two-day event features an exposition and panel sessions showcasing the latest strategies, tactics, and technologies leading the way in a rapidly changing market.

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

