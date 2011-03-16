Quantel to showcase latest innovations for Broadcast and Post at NAB 2011

QTube set to be star of the show

16 March 2011, Booth #SL2014: At NAB Quantel will unveil a range of new and enhanced solutions for post and broadcast. Key themes are expanding file-based workflow, enhancing integration and boosting high quality Stereo3D productivity. The all-new Quantel booth will feature new products as well as refinements across the established and successful Broadcast and Post product ranges.

Global Media Workflow

Until now building fast, flexible workflows that span countries, continents and the globe has been impossible. At NAB Quantel will launch QTube, a system that delivers truly global media workflow, allowing media assets to be quickly and securely accessed from anywhere there's an internet connection. Far more than just a media viewer QTube offers metadata editing, quality downloads and even frame accurate editing; all over the internet, with low latency and full security.

Quantel will be presenting QTube in action live on the booth working with media assets literally thousands of miles away from Las Vegas. Shown working with Quantel's Enterprise sQ broadcast production system, QTube lets people efficiently teamwork between offices anywhere in the world and even when on the road. QTube delivers a step change in creativity and efficiency - content creation will never be the same again. QTube is 'Workflow over IP'.

Fast Turnaround Broadcast Production

Enterprise sQ is Quantel's market leading fast turnaround production system used by News and Sports broadcasters throughout the world. Enterprise sQ is a complete production system including servers, editors, ingest and playout applications, Media Asset Management and a raft of workflow tools to allow integration to 3rd party systems and protocols. At NAB Enterprise sQ is strengthened with a new editor, a new workflow application and a completely revised and updated Media Asset Management System.

Qube is the new editor for Enterprise sQ. Qube delivers improved performance at lower cost than its predecessor sQ Edit Plus and is the first product in our broadcast range to take advantage of CUDA GPU accelerated processing. Qube includes 3G HDSDI interfaces and is powerful enough to handle 1080p60 and Stereo3D.

sQ Fileflow is the new workflow application for Enterprise sQ systems. sQ Fileflow was developed to meet many existing customers' requirements for tight integration with XDCAM HD. sQ Fileflow enables fast and easy transfers of native XDCAM HD file assets into and out of sQ systems. Using an IT-friendly web services interface, sQ Fileflow makes it easier than ever before to efficiently integrate sQ into every workflow, for example with long-gop playout servers and XDCAM HD archives.

Another NAB show debut is Mission 2, the latest version of Quantel's successful Media Asset Management system. Mission 2 adds a host of new features all wrapped up in a new clean interface - one key inclusion is full unicode support allowing Japanese, Korean and Chinese users to take advantage of the power of Mission for the first time.

Stereo3D

Stereo3D is no longer just about the movies, it's relevant to the many broadcasters producing and delivering 3D Content too. Quantel iQ and Pablo are already well known and used for their S3D capabilities and S3D was added to Enterprise sQ systems last year.

At NAB products across broadcast and post pick up new S3D tools to make producing high quality stereo more productive than ever. The new GeoFix tool uses advanced image analysis to automatically fix camera geometry differences - a real productivity booster. The new Disparity Checker provides real time measurement of stereo disparity helping customers meet new 3D channel content specifications.

Recognising the importance of Stereo3D to all our customers Quantel is pleased to announce that its proven S3D toolset, including the new GeoFix and Disparity Checker, will now be standard on all products including eQ in V5 software.

High End Color and Finishing

Quantel eQ and iQ systems are well established high end finishing systems used across post and digital intermediate (DI) applications. Pablo is a unique combination of color correction and finishing all in one super-productive system.

At NAB the focus for post is Stereo3D (see above) and workflow. Integration-enhancing developments in post across eQ, iQ and Pablo include ARRIRAW support for the Alexa and D21 cameras, two-way native DNxHD file interchange and 16 channel audio i/o - all features that will be popular with existing and new customers.

Pablo PA, the software only assist station, makes its NAB debut. Pablo PA boosts workflow by allowing non-creative tasks to be handled outside the main suite. Smooth metadata and essence interchange with the main suite ensure that adding Pablo PA into the workflow maintains flexibility and creative choice. At NAB GPU-accelerated processing makes Pablo PA even more productive.

Global Performance

Underlining the global nature and high performance of Quantel technology the Marussia Virgin Racing MVR-02 Formula One car - sponsored by Quantel - will be on display outside the South Hall complex.

"We're looking forward to a great NAB show," said Quantel CEO Ray Cross. "Enterprise sQ and Pablo are both well established and successful and by listening to our customers we are able to roll out a range of new improvements at NAB that will ensure their continuing success in future. And then there's QTube - a real game-changer that literally changes the way people can work. QTube at NAB is exciting and even more exciting is that it's just the beginning of what we can do with it. Come and see for yourself at NAB on booth #SL2014."